MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Head of Public Service and Chief of Staff, Mr. Felix Koskei, today chaired a consultative meeting on Public Service Opportunities and the Internship Programme at the Kenya School of Government, Kabete Campus.

The meeting brought together Principal Secretaries, Accounting Officers and heads of public institutions to deliberate on staffing requirements, budgetary provisions and opportunities for internship placements across the public service.

The engagement seeks to strengthen coordination among public institutions and inform the planning and implementation of the Public Service Opportunities and Internship Programme, with a focus on aligning institutional staffing needs with available opportunities for young people to gain practical work experience in the public service.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Download logo