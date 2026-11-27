Futurism Security To Demonstrate Multi-Cloud Security With CNAPP And CSPM At GITEX GLOBAL 2026 In Dubai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, November 26, 2026 – Futurism Security, part of Futurism Technologies, will showcase its cloud security portfolio at GITEX GLOBAL 2026, 7–11 December in Dubai.
Futurism's team will discuss Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), cloud workload protection, cloud access security broker and AI-driven cloud threat detection. The conversation will help organizations find misconfigurations, protect workloads across multi-cloud environments and respond quickly to cloud incidents.
About Futurism Security
Futurism Security delivers AI-driven cybersecurity and Zero Trust architecture to help enterprises secure cloud, endpoints, networks and applications. Learn more at futurismsecurity.
About Futurism Technologies
For more than 22 years, Futurism Technologies has helped organizations accelerate digital transformation through AI, cybersecurity, cloud, product engineering, automation and connected technologies. Futurism is a partner of Microsoft, Amazon, Google and IBM, among others.
Media contact:
Futurism Technologies, Inc., 85 Swanson Rd, Suite 275, Boxborough, MA 01719, USA | +1 (732) 790-2938
Futurism's team will discuss Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), cloud workload protection, cloud access security broker and AI-driven cloud threat detection. The conversation will help organizations find misconfigurations, protect workloads across multi-cloud environments and respond quickly to cloud incidents.
About Futurism Security
Futurism Security delivers AI-driven cybersecurity and Zero Trust architecture to help enterprises secure cloud, endpoints, networks and applications. Learn more at futurismsecurity.
About Futurism Technologies
For more than 22 years, Futurism Technologies has helped organizations accelerate digital transformation through AI, cybersecurity, cloud, product engineering, automation and connected technologies. Futurism is a partner of Microsoft, Amazon, Google and IBM, among others.
Media contact:
Futurism Technologies, Inc., 85 Swanson Rd, Suite 275, Boxborough, MA 01719, USA | +1 (732) 790-2938
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