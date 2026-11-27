Green Gold Animation's 'Khel Khel Mein' Brings Chhota Bheem And A New Generation Of Dreamers To Doordarshan National
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 27 November: A bat, a ball and a dusty neighbourhood pitch can spark a dream: one day, to wear the India jersey. But what if that dream becomes something bigger - the desire not only to play for India, but to do something for India?
This is the inspiring journey at the heart of Khel Khel Mein, Green Gold Animation's new animated youth and family series for Doordarshan National. Featuring the much-loved Chhota Bheem alongside three ambitious young cricketers, Nipun, Aparajita and Tejas, the show turns their passion for cricket into an adventure about friendship, personal courage and the possibilities of a changing India.
The story begins in the lanes of Bahadurgarh. Nipun is a gifted strategist whose father wants him to choose a secure career over an uncertain sporting dream. Aparajita is a fearless fast bowler determined to break through the expectations and barriers placed before her. Tejas has natural talent but carries the burden of a celebrated sporting family and the need to prove himself on his own terms. Their different journeys collide at the cricket academy, where rivalry gradually gives way to trust, laughter, resilience and teamwork.
Chhota Bheem is an integral part of this world - an inspiration, mentor and trusted guide to the youngsters. Drawing on the courage, kindness and sense of right and wrong that have made him beloved by generations of viewers, Bheem encourages them to overcome obstacles, choose the right path and believe that success means more than winning a match. He helps them see the importance of supporting one another and taking responsibility for the world around them.
Cricket provides the thrills through the trials, the tactics, the rivalries and the pressure of the next delivery. But India is the larger story. As the characters travel, compete and encounter people beyond the field, they see opportunities taking shape through new infrastructure, digital services, entrepreneurship, science, innovation and local enterprise. They also encounter everyday challenges that call for empathy, initiative and practical solutions. These experiences unfold through humour, adventure and believable situations, not as lectures.
At its heart, Khel Khel Mein celebrates a powerful idea: representing India is not only about wearing the nation's colours on a cricket jersey, but also about the values, actions and contributions that help the country progress. The series brings to life a much larger 'Team India', with the farmer embracing new technology, the entrepreneur creating livelihoods and opportunities, the teacher nurturing young minds, the scientist and innovator finding new solutions, and ordinary citizens working together to strengthen their communities. Each is contributing to the growth of a rising India. As the young cricketers witness the transformation taking place around them, they discover that India's progress belongs to everyone, and that every individual has the potential to make a difference. Their journey evolves from a personal ambition, 'I want to play for India', into a greater purpose, 'I want to do something for India'.
Speaking about the series, Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said,“When we created Chhota Bheem, we wanted young viewers to believe that courage, kindness and doing what is right can change lives. Khel Khel Mein carries those values into the world of today's young India. Cricket gives our characters a dream, but their real journey is discovering the strength to overcome barriers, support one another and contribute to something larger than themselves. We hope families will enjoy the adventure - and young viewers will see that they, too, can help shape India's future.”
Produced by Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. for the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Khel Khel Mein will premiere on Sunday, 29 November 2026, at 10:30 AM IST on Doordarshan National. Comprising 26 episodes of 11 minutes each, the series will feature two new episodes every Sunday, taking viewers on an engaging journey of youthful dreams, new opportunities and India's progress.
About Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd.
Founded by Rajiv Chilaka in 2004, Green Gold Animation is an Indian animation and storytelling company known for creating popular homegrown characters, including Chhota Bheem and Mighty Little Bheem. Through television, films, streaming and digital entertainment, the company develops character-led stories for children and families in India and internationally.
This is the inspiring journey at the heart of Khel Khel Mein, Green Gold Animation's new animated youth and family series for Doordarshan National. Featuring the much-loved Chhota Bheem alongside three ambitious young cricketers, Nipun, Aparajita and Tejas, the show turns their passion for cricket into an adventure about friendship, personal courage and the possibilities of a changing India.
The story begins in the lanes of Bahadurgarh. Nipun is a gifted strategist whose father wants him to choose a secure career over an uncertain sporting dream. Aparajita is a fearless fast bowler determined to break through the expectations and barriers placed before her. Tejas has natural talent but carries the burden of a celebrated sporting family and the need to prove himself on his own terms. Their different journeys collide at the cricket academy, where rivalry gradually gives way to trust, laughter, resilience and teamwork.
Chhota Bheem is an integral part of this world - an inspiration, mentor and trusted guide to the youngsters. Drawing on the courage, kindness and sense of right and wrong that have made him beloved by generations of viewers, Bheem encourages them to overcome obstacles, choose the right path and believe that success means more than winning a match. He helps them see the importance of supporting one another and taking responsibility for the world around them.
Cricket provides the thrills through the trials, the tactics, the rivalries and the pressure of the next delivery. But India is the larger story. As the characters travel, compete and encounter people beyond the field, they see opportunities taking shape through new infrastructure, digital services, entrepreneurship, science, innovation and local enterprise. They also encounter everyday challenges that call for empathy, initiative and practical solutions. These experiences unfold through humour, adventure and believable situations, not as lectures.
At its heart, Khel Khel Mein celebrates a powerful idea: representing India is not only about wearing the nation's colours on a cricket jersey, but also about the values, actions and contributions that help the country progress. The series brings to life a much larger 'Team India', with the farmer embracing new technology, the entrepreneur creating livelihoods and opportunities, the teacher nurturing young minds, the scientist and innovator finding new solutions, and ordinary citizens working together to strengthen their communities. Each is contributing to the growth of a rising India. As the young cricketers witness the transformation taking place around them, they discover that India's progress belongs to everyone, and that every individual has the potential to make a difference. Their journey evolves from a personal ambition, 'I want to play for India', into a greater purpose, 'I want to do something for India'.
Speaking about the series, Rajiv Chilaka, Founder & CEO, Green Gold Animation, said,“When we created Chhota Bheem, we wanted young viewers to believe that courage, kindness and doing what is right can change lives. Khel Khel Mein carries those values into the world of today's young India. Cricket gives our characters a dream, but their real journey is discovering the strength to overcome barriers, support one another and contribute to something larger than themselves. We hope families will enjoy the adventure - and young viewers will see that they, too, can help shape India's future.”
Produced by Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. for the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Khel Khel Mein will premiere on Sunday, 29 November 2026, at 10:30 AM IST on Doordarshan National. Comprising 26 episodes of 11 minutes each, the series will feature two new episodes every Sunday, taking viewers on an engaging journey of youthful dreams, new opportunities and India's progress.
About Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd.
Founded by Rajiv Chilaka in 2004, Green Gold Animation is an Indian animation and storytelling company known for creating popular homegrown characters, including Chhota Bheem and Mighty Little Bheem. Through television, films, streaming and digital entertainment, the company develops character-led stories for children and families in India and internationally.
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