MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 4:30 am - ClickClickDrive ranks first in beste-fuehrerschein-app's 2027 comparison, scoring 9.4/10. Its TUV/DEKRA catalogue, realistic exam simulations and 13 official exam languages make it Germany's top theory app.

BERLIN, 22 November 2026 – ClickClickDrive has secured the number one position in beste-fuehrerschein-app's 2027 theory app comparison, achieving an overall score of 9.4 out of 10. Its official TÜV/DEKRA question catalogue, realistic exam simulations, 13 exam languages, strong app store ratings and smart learning features helped establish it as Germany's best theory app for 2027.

ClickClickDrive's 2027 Review Score Breakdown

. Learning algorithm: 9.8/10

. Catalogue quality (TÜV/DEKRA): 9.9/10

. Usability and design: 9.5/10

. Value for money: 9.5/10

. Language support: 9.6/10

. Total score: 9.4/10

Learning Algorithm: ClickClickDrive Ranked 9.8/10 for Learning Algorithm

ClickClickDrive scored 9.8/10 for its learning algorithm. Questions answered wrongly come back more often until they stick, and detailed learning statistics and progress charts show how far a learner has come. An "exam traffic light" shows when a learner is ready for the real test.

Catalogue Quality: ClickClickDrive Ranked 9.9/10 for TÜV/DEKRA Catalogue Quality

ClickClickDrive scored 9.9/10 for catalogue quality, its highest sub-score. The app includes the complete TÜV/DEKRA question catalogue for licence classes B, A, AM, truck (C/CE) and bus (D), with video questions showing animated traffic scenes. The review describes ClickClickDrive as an official TÜV/DEKRA licensed partner and says the catalogue is updated whenever the official questions change.

Usability and Design: ClickClickDrive Ranked 9.5/10 for Usability and Design

ClickClickDrive scored 9.5/10 for usability and design. Its exam simulation uses the TÜV/DEKRA layout with a time limit, so learners practise on the format they will see in the exam. Progress syncs across iPhone and Android through an email account, and the review says the app works offline after a one-time download.

Value for Money: ClickClickDrive Ranked 9.5/10 for Value for Money

ClickClickDrive scored 9.5/10 for value for money. The free basic version gives full access to all learning questions in study mode with no time limit. Premium, at about €3 to €6 a month, adds extended exam simulations, detailed statistics and an ad-free experience.

Language Support: ClickClickDrive Ranked 9.6/10 for Language Support

ClickClickDrive scored 9.6/10 for language support. The app covers all 13 official exam languages, including German, English, Arabic, Turkish and Russian, which is why the review names multilingual students among the learners it suits best.

How the overall ranking is calculated

The 2027 ranking uses a weighted model: iOS rating (35%), Android rating (25%), number of ratings (20%), reform readiness (10%) and language support (10%). ClickClickDrive is rated 4.8 on iOS with more than 66,529 ratings and 4.7 on Android with more than 19,300, which the review lists as 85,000+ ratings in total.

Ready for the driver training reform

As part of its 2027 research, beste-fuehrerschein-app found that ClickClickDrive has publicly announced it is ready for the coming reform of driver training in Germany. For the 2027 ranking, the site checked all nine apps in November 2026 and looked for a public announcement backed by a source. ClickClickDrive passed this check with a confirmed public announcement. Reform readiness is a new criterion this year, worth 10% of the score, and replaces the earlier TÜV/DEKRA certification criterion.

Price

For a study period of four to six weeks, the review puts the total cost at €0 with the free version, or about €12 to €18 with Premium. Theorie24 GOLD, in second place, costs a one-time €9.99.

Who it is for

beste-fuehrerschein-app recommends ClickClickDrive to learners who want to study on their own without being tied to a driving school, to multilingual students, and to anyone who wants to avoid high upfront costs. Learners who study only in German, the review notes, may find other apps enough for their needs.

The full review is available at, and the complete 2027 comparison at beste-fuehrerschein-app.

About org

Beste-fuehrerschein-app is an independent reviewer of driving theory apps in Germany. It tests and ranks nine apps with a published, weighted scoring model based on App Store and Google Play ratings, the number of ratings, reform readiness and language support. According to the site, no app can pay for a better position, and every app gets its own detailed test report.