MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 5:29 am - People who search for the best plumbers in San Diego often start with one need: a plumber who can come today. American Plumbing Co says it is open seven days a week and that its response time is usually one hour.

People who search for the best plumbers in San Diego often start with one need: a plumber who can come today. American Plumbing Co says it is open seven days a week and that its response time is usually one hour. Both points come from the company's own website.

Hours and response

The office lists Monday to Friday from 9 am to 7 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm. The site also says the company is open 365 days a year. It sometimes stays open a little later. Emergency plumbing is offered on weekdays and weekends. Charges may apply for evening, emergency and weekend calls.

What the company fixes

The services page covers a wide range of home plumbing work:

Emergency plumbing and leak repair.

Water heater repair, replacement and installation, including tank and energy-efficient models.

Drain cleaning and sewer line repair, including two-way cleanout installation.

Copper repiping and water service line installation.

Water pressure regulators and shut-off valves.

Kitchen sink, toilet, faucet, garbage disposal, bathtub and shower repair.

The company offers free estimates for residential repairs, emergency fixes and repipes.

Where it works

American Plumbing Co lists these areas. In the city: Downtown, North Park, University Heights, Pacific Beach, Point Loma, Ocean Beach, Mission Beach and Clairemont. Also in the city: Allied Gardens, Del Cerro, Tierrasanta, San Carlos, Paradise Hills and Logan Heights. Nearby: Chula Vista, National City, La Mesa, Lemon Grove and Spring Valley.

What readers can check

Anyone comparing the best plumbers in San Diego can check a few things on any company's site. Look for a state license number, posted hours, a stated response time and a clear note on extra charges. This company lists California license 708829 (C-36). It says it has been in business since 1983. It describes itself as family-owned. Those are the company's own statements.

Key facts

Address: 422 21st St, San Diego, CA 92102.

Phone: (619) 723-1114.

Open: seven days a week.

Response: usually one hour, per the company.

Estimates: free for residential repairs.

Homeowners who want to read the full service list can visit the American Plumbing Co website before they choose among the best plumbers in San Diego.

About American Plumbing Co

American Plumbing Co is a family-run plumbing company in San Diego. It handles repairs, replacements and emergency calls for homes. More information is at

Media Contact

American Plumbing Co

422 21st St, San Diego, CA 92102

Phone: (619) 723-1114