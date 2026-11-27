MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 5:43 am - DUBAI, UAE – November 26, 2026 – Futurism Security, part of Futurism Technologies, will highlight its incident response, resilience and compliance services at GITEX GLOBAL 2026, 7–11 December in Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE – November 26, 2026 – Futurism Security, the cybersecurity business of Futurism Technologies, today announced its participation in GITEX GLOBAL 2026, taking place 7–11 December in Dubai, UAE. At the world's largest technology and AI show, the company's experts will meet enterprise, public-sector and technology leaders to discuss how organizations can adopt AI with confidence, protect their data and systems, and turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.

Why security now decides how fast AI can scale

Enterprises are moving AI from experiments into daily operations. AI agents now answer customer requests, route internal workflows and support decisions across systems. Each of those connections creates value, and each one also creates a new path an attacker can try to use.

Futurism Security's view is that security should be designed into AI projects from the first day, not added after launch. Organizations that do this can move faster, because leaders trust the controls around the technology. Those that do not often find that governance, compliance and risk reviews slow every later step.



What Futurism Security will discuss at GITEX GLOBAL

The team will focus on five areas where security and AI meet.

1. AI-driven threat detection and response. Futurism will explain how a Managed SOC, managed detection and response (MDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and managed threat hunting work together to find attackers earlier. The discussion will cover how automation and security orchestration (SOAR) reduce the time analysts spend on routine alerts, so that experts can focus on real threats around the clock.

2. Zero Trust architecture. Visitors can explore how to verify every user, device and connection across cloud, network and endpoints. Topics include Zero Trust advisory, identity and access management, privileged access management, micro segmentation and network traffic analysis, with a focus on limiting lateral movement if an attacker gets in.

3. Securing the AI ecosystem. AI applications, models and data need protection at every step. Futurism's experts will cover AI security assessments, data security posture management, threat modeling and application security testing, along with AI-based detection of phishing, malware and insider threats.

4. Cloud and infrastructure security. As AI workloads grow across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, misconfigurations become a leading risk. The team will discuss cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud-native application protection (CNAPP), cloud workload protection and security-first hybrid cloud design for AI-ready infrastructure.

5. Incident response, resilience and compliance. Preparation determines how well an organization recovers. Futurism will cover incident response, digital forensics, ransomware and breach readiness reviews, cybersecurity tabletop exercises and Virtual CISO services. Attendees can also discuss compliance programs aligned to CERT-In, RBI, GDPR and DPDP requirements.

Beyond security: connecting AI to business results

Futurism Technologies will also be at GITEX GLOBAL to discuss enterprise agentic AI, Private AI, predictive maintenance and AI-ready cloud. These areas are closely linked to security. Private AI deployments depend on governance and role-based access. Predictive maintenance relies on connected industrial devices that need operational technology (OT) and IoT protection. Cloud and infrastructure projects need secure design from the start.

By bringing these conversations together, Futurism aims to help leaders see where AI can create impact, which processes are ready to automate, and which risks addressing first.

A practical starting point for security leaders

Many organizations ask where to begin. Futurism recommends a simple sequence that visitors can walk through with its experts at the show.

First, assess understand which AI tools, data and cloud workloads are already in use, and where the largest gaps sit. Second, prioritize rank risks by business impact so that limited budgets go to the controls that matter most. Third, protect: apply Zero Trust, identity controls and data protection to the highest-value systems. Finally, monitor and rehearse keep a 24×7 view of threats and test the response plan with exercises before a real incident forces the issue.

This approach helps teams show progress to executives and regulators in clear, measurable steps.

Meet Futurism's leadership and experts

Sheetal Pansare, President and Global CEO of Futurism Technologies, will be at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 to meet customers and partners. He will discuss AI, cybersecurity, cloud and digital transformation priorities, and help identify the fastest path to measurable value.

Futurism's security specialists will also be available for focused conversations. These are well suited to:

. CISOs and security leaders planning to adopt AI or Private AI

. IT and cloud leaders building hybrid and multi-cloud environments

. Operations leaders connecting industrial systems and IoT

. Risk, compliance and legal teams preparing for regulatory requirements

. Government and public-sector teams modernizing digital services

About GITEX GLOBAL 2026

GITEX GLOBAL brings together more than 6,000 exhibitors from over 180 countries, including 400+ government entities and 200,000+ technology executives. It is a leading meeting point for companies, investors and governments shaping the next phase of AI, cybersecurity, cloud and digital transformation.

How to meet the team

To schedule a meeting with Futurism's leadership and security experts during GITEX GLOBAL 2026, visit futurismtechnologies/gitex-global-2026 or contact Futurism Security at futurismsecurity/contact-us.

About Futurism Security

Futurism Security delivers AI-driven cybersecurity and Zero Trust architecture to help enterprises secure cloud, endpoints, networks, applications and AI ecosystems, and stay compliant as they adopt AI. Its portfolio spans managed detection and response, threat hunting, SOC services, incident response, cloud and AI security assessments, identity and access management, and compliance programs. Learn more at futurismsecurity.

About Futurism Technologies

For more than 22 years, Futurism Technologies has helped organizations accelerate digital transformation through AI, cybersecurity, cloud, product engineering, automation and connected technologies. With 1,000+ technology experts, delivery across the USA, Germany, UAE, India and Australia, and customers in 30+ countries, Futurism is CMMI Level 3 appraised and holds ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 credentials, among others.

Media contact: Futurism Technologies, Inc., 85 Swanson Rd, Suite 275, Boxborough, MA 01719, USA | +1 (732) 790-2938