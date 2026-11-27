MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 6:31 am - CodeBuzzers Technologies, a Kolkata-based IT company, developed three mobile apps for Grelam to support its home services and queue management businesses.

As businesses increasingly turn to mobile technology to expand their services and connect with customers, CodeBuzzers Technologies, a Kolkata-based IT company, is helping businesses turn their ideas into practical digital solutions. One such project involved Grelam, a service provider that partnered with CodeBuzzers to develop three mobile applications supporting its home services business and newly introduced queue management services.

Grelam offers a range of home maintenance and repair services, including air conditioner, air cooler, refrigerator, washing machine, and geyser servicing, along with electrician, plumbing, and painting services. In 2026, the company also decided to introduce queue management solutions for organisations such as hospitals, schools, pathology laboratories, and salons.

To support both business areas, Grelam needed mobile applications that could serve customers, home service professionals, and businesses managing queues. CodeBuzzers Technologies worked with Grelam to translate these requirements into a customised mobile app solution.

Turning Business Requirements into Mobile Applications

CodeBuzzers began the project with an initial consultation to understand Grelam's business model, service offerings, and expectations. The team then developed the application designs in Figma, incorporating Grelam's feedback and making revisions to align the user interfaces with the proposed functionalities.

Following the design phase, CodeBuzzers proceeded with the development of three applications:

Service Provider App: Designed to support professionals delivering home maintenance and repair services.

Queue Provider App: Developed for organisations offering queue-based services, including hospitals, schools, pathology laboratories, and salons.

Customer App: Created to provide access to both home services and queue management functionalities through a single application.

By developing dedicated applications for different user groups, CodeBuzzers helped Grelam establish a digital platform designed around the distinct requirements of its service providers, business partners, and customers.

A Collaborative Approach to Mobile App Development

Throughout the project, CodeBuzzers maintained regular communication with Grelam to discuss requirements, review designs, and incorporate feedback during development. This collaborative approach helped ensure that the applications remained aligned with Grelam's business objectives as the project progressed.

The complete design and development process for all three applications was delivered within three months, demonstrating the team's focus on project coordination, customised development, and timely delivery.

Helping Grelam Build a Digital Foundation for Growth

The project represents an important step in Grelam's efforts to expand beyond its existing home services business and introduce queue management solutions. With dedicated applications for service providers and queue providers, alongside a customer app covering both service categories, Grelam now has a digital foundation designed to support its broader service offering.

For CodeBuzzers Technologies, the project highlights how custom mobile app development can help businesses structure multiple services within a connected digital ecosystem. By combining consultation, UI/UX design, development, and ongoing client collaboration, CodeBuzzers worked to bring Grelam's business vision into a practical mobile application solution.

As a technology partner, CodeBuzzers Technologies continues to help businesses develop customised mobile applications that align with their operational requirements and long-term digital goals.

About CodeBuzzers Technologies

CodeBuzzers Technologies is an IT company based in Kolkata, India, specialising in mobile app development, web development, UI/UX design, digital marketing, and SEO services. The company works with businesses to develop customised digital solutions that support service delivery, business operations, and digital growth.

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