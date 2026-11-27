MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 6:52 am - First in Moscow: JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo tops the list of JELAND dealerships sales of October

JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo ranked first in Moscow of JELAND brand sales in October 2026. It also securing a spot among the top 3 JELAND dealerships nationwide. The dealership set a new internal record with 86 vehicles sold during the month.

JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo is one of the flagship dealerships within the AVTODOM Group. There are 28 JELAND dealerships in Moscow. And achieving such a result requires offering customers the highest quality of service. Behind the figure of 86 vehicles delivered in a single month lies the professionalism, dedication and seamless coordination of all business departments from sales and marketing to service and logistics.

The J6 compact crossover is the most popular model from the JELAND brand. It is offered in three trim levels: Active, Comfort and Prestige. These versions are equipped with a 147 hp 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, a six-speed dual-clutch (robotic) transmission and front-wheel drive. A more powerful variant, the Prestige AWD, features a 150 hp 1.6-liter engine, a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive. The JELAND J6 has a ground clearance of 175-176 mm with dimensions measuring 4509 x 1860 x 1650 mm. The trunk capacity reaches 480 liters. Standard equipment includes a multimedia system with a 13.2-inch display, a 540-degree surround-view camera system, a 50W wireless charger and ambient interior lighting with 64 color options.

JELAND is a Russian brand established in 2026. Production takes place at a plant in Shushary near St. Petersburg. 3031 JELAND vehicles were sold in Russia placing the brand among the ten most popular in the country in October 2026. The brand has sold over 11600 vehicles since its entry into the Russian market.

"JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo has become the top-selling dealership of JELAND vehicles in Moscow and has ranked among the top three JELAND dealerships nationwide. The dealership team set a new record delivering 86 vehicles in a single month a first in the location's history in October. This achievement is the result of the collective effort of the entire JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo team. It is important to us to introduce clients to JELAND vehicles foster an emotional connection with the brand and ensure a positive customer experience. We want anyone who chooses JELAND once to stay with us for the long term", - Elza Sapova, Head of New Vehicle Sales at JELAND AVTODOM Vnukovo commented.