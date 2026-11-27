MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 26, 2026 7:30 am - Redington AI Exchange brings agentic AI to BFSI teams, helping banks modernise customer onboarding and compliance with smarter, faster workflows.

24 November 2026: Redington AI Exchange is putting a spotlight on how financial institutions can adopt artificial intelligence in a structured, practical way, with a focus on customer onboarding, compliance and everyday operations. As banks, insurers and non-banking financial companies face rising customer expectations and tighter regulatory scrutiny, the platform says demand is growing for solutions that cut manual effort without weakening control.

Banking operations have long depended on document-heavy processes. Opening an account, approving a loan or refreshing customer records often involves repeated checks across several systems, and every handoff adds delay. Traditional automation helped with predictable tasks, but it struggled when a document looked different or a case did not follow the standard path. This is where agentic AI in banking is attracting attention. Rather than following a fixed script, an agent is given a goal, plans the steps needed to reach it, works across connected systems and asks a person for input when a decision requires judgement.

Customer onboarding is one of the clearest places to apply this approach. Modern eKYC software allows institutions to capture identity documents, verify details against records and complete checks digitally, so customers are not asked to visit a branch or submit the same paperwork twice. Faster verification improves the customer experience and also reduces drop-offs during account opening, which has been a persistent pain point across the sector.

Behind the scenes, KYC automation can take this further. It reads and cross-checks documents, flags mismatches and routes only unusual cases to a human reviewer. This shortens turnaround while keeping compliance teams in control of exceptions and final approvals. Periodic refreshes of existing customer records, which consume significant staff time, can also be handled in a similar way.

"Financial institutions do not need AI for its own sake. They need it to solve specific, measurable problems, starting with the processes that slow their teams down the most," said [Spokesperson Name, Designation], Redington AI Exchange. "Our aim is to help BFSI organisations explore, evaluate and adopt the right capabilities with clarity and accountability."

For organisations evaluating AI solutions for banking, Redington AI Exchange recommends beginning with a single process that has clear start and end points. Teams should confirm which systems an agent needs to access, limit that access, and decide where human approval is mandatory before any action is taken. Logging every automated step, maintaining audit trails and agreeing on success measures such as turnaround time and exception rates are equally important. Staff training should happen before launch rather than after it.

Data security and regulatory compliance remain central to any deployment. Institutions are encouraged to assess consent handling, data privacy practices and explainability, so that every automated outcome can be reviewed and justified. Keeping people in the loop for critical decisions helps maintain accountability and builds trust among customers, employees and regulators.

As adoption grows, Redington AI Exchange expects financial institutions to move from isolated pilots to broader programmes, expanding from onboarding into servicing, risk and reporting once early results are proven. The platform says it will continue to work with technology partners and BFSI organisations to make that journey more structured and less uncertain.