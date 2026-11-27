MENAFN - GetNews) In a random sample of 35,203 Visualping accounts, 70% run a single monitor, and some monitors have run for more than a decade.

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Nov. 27, 2026 - Visualping, the website change monitoring platform used by more than 2 million people, created its 10 millionth monitor on November 19, 13 years after its first. Each monitor watches one web page and alerts its owner when the page changes.

The first monitor was created on September 5, 2013. Most of the 10 million since were added directly by their owners.

Most accounts watch a single page. In a random sample of 35,203 accounts that run at least one monitor, 70% run exactly one and 98% run five or fewer. In a random sample of 124,715 running monitors drawn on November 25, 2026, most (89%) watched a page below the site's homepage. The samples leave out monitors flagged as created by a site scan or other automated setup.

Some of the earliest monitors are still at work: 804 accounts run a monitor created more than 10 years ago, and the oldest one still running was set up on September 20, 2013, 15 days after the first. Monitors keep sending alerts after their first year: in a random sample of 77,527 running monitors created more than a year ago, 83% sent at least one alert in the 12 months to November 25, 2026.

"People used to bring us one page at a time. Now a team names a website, describes the pages that matter, and we find them," said Serge Salager, CEO of Visualping.

That capability is called Domain Monitoring. The pages that matter might be pricing, product pages or regulatory updates, and Visualping creates a monitor for each page that matches. Domain Monitoring is available on request with Visualping Solutions plans.

People use Visualping to watch competitor pricing pages, regulatory notices, job postings, product restocks and government sites. The service compares screenshots of a page over time, and its AI summarizes each change, so the alert itself says what changed.

Visualping has a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 532 reviews on G2, as of November 21, 2026. Visualping is free for five pages, and paid plans start at $10 a month, billed annually. Sign up at visualping/sign-up.

About Visualping

Visualping is the world's most trusted website change monitoring platform, helping over 2 million users and teams at 85% of Fortune 500 companies track the web changes that matter most, from competitor pricing and regulatory updates to job postings and product launches.