MENAFN - GetNews)"Norwood Labs summary of four Janoshik Analytical sample reports showing measured results against label values."Norwood Labs Ltd, a London-registered supplier of laboratory research reference materials, has published four third-party sample reports for its RU-58841 and pyrilutamide (KX-826) products.

London, United Kingdom - Nov. 27, 2026 - Norwood Labs Ltd, a UK company that supplies laboratory research reference materials, has published four third-party analytical sample reports for the two compounds it supplies, RU-58841 and pyrilutamide (KX-826). The reports were issued by Janoshik Analytical and are available on the company's lab results page. Each one can be checked against the laboratory's own records using the task number and verification key printed on it.

Norwood Labs Ltd was incorporated in England and Wales on 27 August 2026 under company number 17423765, with its registered office at 128 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX. The company supplies both compounds in two formats, a ready-made solution and a raw powder, for laboratory research use only. The solutions are supplied in 30 mL amber glass bottles and the powders in sealed foil pouches, each labelled with a batch identifier. Buyers can ask the company whether a published report exists for the batch they receive.

A sample report, often called a certificate of analysis (CoA), records what a laboratory measured in one submitted sample. For a solution, the result is a concentration in milligrams per millilitre (mg/mL). For a powder, it is a purity percentage. Product labels state an intended figure, and a sample report allows that figure to be compared with a measured one.

The four published reports cover one sample of each product. For the RU-58841 5% solution, sample 30582 measured 55.08 mg/mL against a labelled 50 mg/mL. For the pyrilutamide (KX-826) 0.5% solution, sample 41276 measured 5.26 mg/mL against a labelled 5 mg/mL. The raw-powder reports recorded a purity of 95.58% for RU-58841 sample 20416 and 96% or above for pyrilutamide sample 10237, both against a labelled minimum of 95%.

Norwood Labs states that each report applies only to the sample named in it and does not establish the content of every batch sold. The company publishes the task number and verification key for each report so that the result can be confirmed directly with the issuing laboratory rather than relying on a copy supplied by the seller.

Norwood Labs describes its products as research reference materials, not medicines. Neither compound is a licensed medicine. The company states that it makes no medical, therapeutic or cosmetic claims and does not provide dosing or application guidance. Purchasers are responsible for lawful use in their own jurisdiction.

Orders are dispatched from the United Kingdom by Royal Mail tracked services to addresses in the UK and the 27 European Union member states. The company's website is available in English, German and French, and enquiries are handled by email at ....

About Norwood Labs

Norwood Labs Ltd is a UK supplier of laboratory research reference materials, currently RU-58841 and pyrilutamide (KX-826) in solution and powder form. The company was incorporated in England and Wales on 27 August 2026 (company number 17423765) and has its registered office at 128 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX. Its stated mission is to operate as a small UK research supplier built on published data, supported by third-party sample reports that can be checked with the issuing laboratory. More information is available at.