MENAFN - GetNews) Nicole Buetti, founder of Belladonna Love the Awakening, turned a long season of pain into a daily ritual of release, and wants to share it with anyone who's carrying something.

Miami, Florida - Nov. 27, 2026 - Nicole Buetti grew up being physically and verbally abused, and she says it left her unable to believe in herself for most of her life. Later came a 20-year relationship she describes as narcissistic, one that left her drained and put down. For years she believed she couldn't do anything on her own and kept looking for someone to save her.

When she finally left, the losses came one after another. She lost people she loved, then was in a car accident that left her homebound for a year and a half, alone with little support.

"I realized nobody was coming to save me," says Buetti, founder of Belladonna Love the Awakening. "So I chose myself. I stopped letting people put me down, and I started taking care of me, one day at a time."

She built a daily ritual around one idea: wash that pain down the drain. Each day she paused, released what she was carrying, and chose again to move forward.

"Everyone has something they're carrying, and it doesn't matter how big it is. I've had to heal from all of it: abuse, addiction, incarceration, homelessness, isolation, body shaming, and years of never believing in myself. I wondered who would ever hire me with a record," says Buetti. "Maybe it's childhood abuse, your weight, your past, a divorce, a failed business, or the voice that says you can't. Whatever it is, you can release it. You are not what happened to you."

She believes authenticity and love help the planet shift, and that holding onto pain keeps our frequency low. Release your pain. Raise your frequency. "I can't save the world alone," says Buetti. "It's going to take all of us healing together. I'm doing my part."

Why It's Called Belladonna Love

The brand is named after Bella Donna, Buetti's Chihuahua-Jack Russell puppy, and stands for her love for her pups, herself, the people she wants to help heal, and the Earth.

"Bella has been by my side, carrying me through everything," says Buetti. "I call her Bell Bell. Her first morning home, she climbed right into my oatmeal and I let her eat it. It's genuine love, and I want people to know they're supported, they're not alone, and they are loved."

Start With a Ritual

The Galactic Healing Body Wash is a vegan, Earth-inspired wash and the first step. Every purchase includes a ritual PDF designed by Buetti, with affirmations, ideas for music or a candle, and a warm-water wash and cool-water rinse.

Start with the body wash:

More to Explore

- The Five Gateway Ascension Kit: shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shea butter, and solid perfume, used to reset, protect, release, seal, and reconnect.

- 30-Day Guided Digital Journals: daily reflections and intentions.

- Glow Up While We Blow Up: a makeup line, coming soon.

About Belladonna Love the Awakening:

Founded by Nicole Buetti and named after her dog, Bella, Belladonna Love is a vegan self-care brand that pairs plant-based products with daily rituals of release, reflection, and self-love.

Find everything in one place: