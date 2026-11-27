MENAFN - GetNews) A first novel follows a young girl and her large family in 1950s Southern California

New York, USA - Nov. 27, 2026 - Liz Kuntz's first novel, I Remember Suncrest, follows a young girl whose family's move to a rocky Southern California community opens up a world of cousins, new friendships, and outdoor adventures. Beginning in 1957, the story explores the worries children carry when the adults around them face difficulties of their own.

For young Elizabeth, known as Liz, moving to Suncrest means living close to her cousins and joining the older children on their outings. Her sister Donna is less enthusiastic. She has had enough of moving and dreads another change of school. Their different reactions introduce a question that runs through the novel: how can children in the same family experience home so differently?

Much of the story takes place during ordinary family life. Liz helps her mother bake bread, worries about the vegetables on her dinner plate, and waits for her father to come home. Holiday preparations bring the household together, while shared bedrooms and chores leave the siblings with plenty of opportunities to disagree.

As Liz explores her new surroundings, she also tries to understand arguments between her parents, changes in familiar relationships, and situations that frighten her. The family's religious practices influence her questions about forgiveness and right and wrong. Readers follow events through a child who notices a great deal but cannot always explain what she sees.

The novel will appeal to readers interested in family stories and childhood in an earlier era. Kuntz includes the humor of children's misunderstandings alongside experiences that unsettle Liz's sense of safety. The family remains central to the story, with its complicated loyalties and the reassurance Liz finds in those she loves.

In the book's acknowledgments, Kuntz recalls returning to Suncrest, where members of the local historical society welcomed her and showed her around the once familiar roads. She also credits family and friends who encouraged her to develop her story.

About the Author

Liz Kuntz is a retired kindergarten teacher and one of the three founders of Providence, a classical Christian academy. Her interests include reading, painting, Bible study, and sharing stories and lessons with children. I Remember Suncrest is her first novel.

Book information and media inquiries

Title: I Remember Suncrest | Author: Liz Kuntz

Publisher and publication date: October 23, 2026

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