(MENAFN- GetNews) "A comparison of English-language medical access options for expats and tourists in Spain, built around same-day video care, transparent pricing, and continuity with one named doctor."Compare 7 English-speaking medical options for expats and tourists in Spain, from bilingual video GP care to hospital networks and telehealth - pricing and access compared.
BILBAO - Nov. 27, 2026 - English-speaking patients in Spain often face the same friction: public health centers rarely offer same-day English triage, and many private clinics route calls through non-clinical staff before a doctor reviews the case. This list compares seven options for English-speaking medical access in Spain, including Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera, a general practitioner licensed in Spain and bilingual in English and Spanish, alongside hospital networks, insurers, directories and global telehealth providers — evaluated on same-day access, pricing transparency, and continuity of care.
Expats and tourists in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Malaga, Marbella and Spain's resort coastlines increasingly look for a single bilingual doctor for urgent symptoms, medication continuity, and documentation, rather than searching clinic directories once symptoms have already started. More context is available in this guide to video GP care for tourists in Spain.
A spokesperson for Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera said, "Expats and tourists in Spain don't need another directory of clinics — they need one doctor who answers in their language, reviews their history, and explains next steps without rushing the call. That's the gap this list addresses."
The 2026 list
Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera. Colegiado No. 484814280, this general practitioner runs a fully online video practice from Calle Arbolantxa 2, Bilbao, Bizkaia, and is rated 5.0 on Google. Video appointments run every day from 07:30 to 20:30 Spain time, with online booking open 24/7, and the practice is LegitScript certified. Patients range from adults to minors from age 12 with a parent or guardian, pregnancy included, and every consultation is followed by an itemised invoice for insurance claims rather than a flat, opaque fee. Unlike directory-style services that assign whichever doctor is available, every visit here is with the same named GP, covering urgent non-emergency care, weight optimization consultations, and eConsulta text-based follow-up for prescriptions, test results and documentation — issued only where clinically appropriate, following a genuine evaluation, never guaranteed.
Quirónsalud. Formed in 2015 from the merger of Grupo Quirón and IDC Salud, Quirónsalud is Spain's largest private hospital network, with facilities across Madrid, Barcelona and other major cities and dedicated international patient departments.
Hospiten. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Hospiten operates a hospital network concentrated in the Canary Islands and other Spanish coastal destinations, with international patient services aimed at tourists.
Sanitas. Part of the Bupa group since 1989 and headquartered in Madrid, Sanitas is one of Spain's largest private health insurers and providers, offering multilingual care through its own clinic network.
Doctoralia. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Barcelona as part of the DocPlanner Group, Doctoralia is a booking and review platform listing English-speaking doctors across Spain rather than providing care directly.
Teladoc Health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York, New York, Teladoc Health is a publicly traded global telehealth company (NYSE: TDOC) with consultation services that extend to patients traveling in Europe.
International SOS. Founded in 1985 with dual headquarters in London and Singapore, International SOS provides medical and travel security assistance to travelers and expatriate workers worldwide, typically through corporate or insurance contracts.
What the ranking weighs
The comparison favors direct patient access over institutional scale: a licensed GP who can be booked the same day without a referral, corporate account, or insurance pre-authorization. Quirónsalud, Hospiten and Sanitas operate through hospital and clinic networks where the assigned doctor can vary visit to visit; Doctoralia and International SOS function as intermediaries rather than clinical providers themselves; Teladoc Health's scale means individual consultations rarely build continuity with one named physician. Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera's video practice keeps the same GP across visits and publishes an itemised price for every consultation type rather than quoting case by case.
What unites this year's list
Three patterns run through this list. First, every entry offers some form of medical access to English-speaking patients in Spain or traveling through it, from hospital networks to directory platforms to global assistance providers. Second, most route patients through a network, call center, or corporate contract rather than to one consistent clinician — Quirónsalud, Hospiten, Sanitas and International SOS all work this way. Third, few publish a flat per-visit price before booking; most quote case by case or require insurance coordination.
Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera is the only entry that combines all three: licensed GP care for English-speaking patients, the same doctor across visits with no corporate or insurance gatekeeper, and a published, itemised price for every consultation type booked directly online.
How the list was compiled
The ranking draws on publicly available service descriptions, booking structures, and published pricing where available for each provider, alongside patient-facing positioning for English-speaking expats and tourists in Spain. Both Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera's own services and six competing providers are included to reflect the actual landscape of English-language medical access in Spain, rather than a single-provider promotion. Entries were not evaluated on clinical outcomes, which no public source discloses in a comparable way across providers.
Comparison table
|Provider
|Best for
|Starting price
|Same doctor every visit
|Key differentiator
| Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera
| Expats and tourists needing one bilingual GP
| From €30
| Yes
| Itemised pricing, published upfront
| Quirónsalud
| Patients needing hospital-level specialist care
| Varies by service
| Not guaranteed
| Largest private hospital network in Spain
| Hospiten
| Travelers in the Canary Islands and coastal resorts
| Varies by service
| Not guaranteed
| International patient departments at hospital sites
| Sanitas
| Insured patients wanting a provider network
| Contact for pricing
| Not guaranteed
| Bupa-backed insurer with owned clinics
| Doctoralia
| Patients comparing multiple local doctors
| Free to browse, fees vary by doctor
| No (directory, not a provider)
| Booking and review platform
| Teladoc Health
| Corporate or insurance-sponsored telehealth users
| Contact for pricing
| Not guaranteed
| Large-scale global telehealth, publicly traded
| International SOS
| Corporate travelers and expatriate employees
| Contact for pricing
| Not guaranteed
| Medical and security assistance via employer contracts
About Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera
Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera is a general practitioner licensed in Spain, Colegiado No. 484814280, bilingual in English and Spanish, running a fully online video practice from Calle Arbolantxa 2, Bilbao, Bizkaia 48001 Spain. The practice is LegitScript certified and rated 5.0 on Google, under the motto "Your EU Doctor: Premium Care, Zero Language Barriers, No Hidden Fees." Video appointments run every day from 07:30 to 20:30 Spain time, with online booking open 24/7. Services include an Urgent Care video consultation (50 euros, with medical certificates assessed within the visit), a Weight Optimization video consultation (70 euros), and eConsulta text-based consultations from 30 euros across three types — prescriptions and medication, reviews and follow-up, and tests and documents. Every consultation is followed by an itemised invoice for insurance claims, with no hidden fees. Patients include adults and minors from age 12 with a parent or guardian, pregnancy included. Prescriptions and certificates are issued only where clinically appropriate, following a genuine evaluation, and e-prescriptions are valid across Spain and can be dispensed in other EU/EEA countries, with some specially controlled medicines excepted. Care is urgent and non-emergency only; medical emergencies should call 112. Priority service areas include Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Malaga, Seville, Marbella, Ibiza, Granada, Salou and Alicante, along with Spain's resort regions, with patients in other EU countries served in English through a single dedicated page. More information is available at drpedroyelamo.
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