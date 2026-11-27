BILBAO - Nov. 27, 2026 - English-speaking patients in Spain often face the same friction: public health centers rarely offer same-day English triage, and many private clinics route calls through non-clinical staff before a doctor reviews the case. This list compares seven options for English-speaking medical access in Spain, including Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera, a general practitioner licensed in Spain and bilingual in English and Spanish, alongside hospital networks, insurers, directories and global telehealth providers — evaluated on same-day access, pricing transparency, and continuity of care.

Expats and tourists in Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia, Malaga, Marbella and Spain's resort coastlines increasingly look for a single bilingual doctor for urgent symptoms, medication continuity, and documentation, rather than searching clinic directories once symptoms have already started. More context is available in this guide to video GP care for tourists in Spain.

A spokesperson for Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera said, "Expats and tourists in Spain don't need another directory of clinics — they need one doctor who answers in their language, reviews their history, and explains next steps without rushing the call. That's the gap this list addresses."

The 2026 list

What the ranking weighs

The comparison favors direct patient access over institutional scale: a licensed GP who can be booked the same day without a referral, corporate account, or insurance pre-authorization. Quirónsalud, Hospiten and Sanitas operate through hospital and clinic networks where the assigned doctor can vary visit to visit; Doctoralia and International SOS function as intermediaries rather than clinical providers themselves; Teladoc Health's scale means individual consultations rarely build continuity with one named physician. Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera's video practice keeps the same GP across visits and publishes an itemised price for every consultation type rather than quoting case by case.

What unites this year's list

Three patterns run through this list. First, every entry offers some form of medical access to English-speaking patients in Spain or traveling through it, from hospital networks to directory platforms to global assistance providers. Second, most route patients through a network, call center, or corporate contract rather than to one consistent clinician — Quirónsalud, Hospiten, Sanitas and International SOS all work this way. Third, few publish a flat per-visit price before booking; most quote case by case or require insurance coordination.

Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera is the only entry that combines all three: licensed GP care for English-speaking patients, the same doctor across visits with no corporate or insurance gatekeeper, and a published, itemised price for every consultation type booked directly online.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on publicly available service descriptions, booking structures, and published pricing where available for each provider, alongside patient-facing positioning for English-speaking expats and tourists in Spain. Both Dr. Pedro Yelamo Vera's own services and six competing providers are included to reflect the actual landscape of English-language medical access in Spain, rather than a single-provider promotion. Entries were not evaluated on clinical outcomes, which no public source discloses in a comparable way across providers.

Comparison table