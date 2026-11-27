MENAFN - GetNews) Founded in 2026, the California wellness company replaces confusing industry jargon with straightforward formulas named for the everyday goals they support.

Orange, CA, USA - Nov. 27, 2026 - Como Health today announced its official launch, introducing a direct-to-consumer line of dietary supplements engineered to take the guesswork out of daily health routines. Founded in 2026 with a core mission to make choosing a daily formula simple, calm, and transparent, Como Health names every product directly after the specific everyday goal it is formulated to support.

Inspired by the green hills, still water, and unhurried pace of Lake Como, the company was created in response to a common consumer frustration: crowded store shelves filled with exaggerated claims and unfamiliar ingredient names. Starting with a single question, why is it so hard to tell what a product is actually for?, Como Health built its business around straightforward labeling, full ingredient disclosure, and targeted daily support.

"Named for a lake and made for everyday life," Como Health operates on the principle that wellness routines should feel approachable rather than overwhelming. Rather than requiring shoppers to decode complex blends, the company prints every ingredient and exact dosage clearly on the bottle and each product's Supplement Facts panel, allowing customers to start with the specific area they are working on and build from there.

Targeted Daily Formulas

Como Health's inaugural catalog features individual formulas tailored to distinct daily wellness needs, available as one-time purchases or through a flexible subscription model:



Lights Out: Formulated for nights when the body is tired but the mind remains active, Lights Out combines traditional bedtime herbs with a sensible amount of melatonin to support winding down and a natural, restful night's sleep.

Unwind: A single-mineral formula featuring magnesium glycinate, a form of magnesium bound to the amino acid glycine for gentle digestion. Designed as a simple evening habit, Unwind supports relaxation, normal muscle function, and a calm nighttime routine.

Stress Less: Built for demanding schedules, Stress Less centers on KSM-66, a clinically studied ashwagandha extract, paired with maca, ginseng, and key B vitamins to support a healthy response to everyday stress, steady energy, and overall balance.

Glow: Created to support hair, skin, and nails from the inside out, Glow supplies biotin, essential vitamins, minerals, and a blend of plant extracts that the body uses to maintain healthy appearance and structure.

Easy Moves: Designed for active lifestyles and everyday mobility, from climbing stairs to long walks, Easy Moves brings together established joint-support ingredients in one daily formula to promote joint comfort and flexibility. Sweet Tooth: Aimed at curbing the mid-afternoon energy slump, Sweet Tooth is a daily berberine formula derived from barberry and other plants that supports normal metabolism and healthy blood sugar levels already within the normal range.

Curated Multi-Formula Kits

For customers looking to pair complementary daily habits, Como Health also offers four curated wellness kits that combine flagship formulas with additional specialized products from its lineup:



The Calm Kit: Pairs Stress Less for daytime resilience with Unwind for evening relaxation.

The Focus Kit: Built for long workdays, combining Clear Head, a daily focus formula, with Heart & Mind, an omega-3 formula supporting brain function.

The Energy Kit: Supports sustained momentum from morning through mid-afternoon by pairing Second Wind, a shilajit adaptogen complex, with Sweet Tooth. The Gut Kit: Addresses two sides of digestive health by combining Gut Check, a daily probiotic for gut flora, with Dig In, a pre-meal digestive enzyme blend.

Quality Standards and Customer Experience

All Como Health formulas are manufactured in the United States in partnership with domestic manufacturing facilities. To help customers maintain consistent routines, the company offers a 10% discount on all Subscribe & Save orders, granting subscribers complete control to skip, reschedule, edit, or cancel deliveries at any time.

Orders are packed within one to three business days, with complimentary standard shipping on purchases of $75 or more. Every order is backed by Como Health's customer promise, which includes a 30-day exchange window for unopened bottles and free replacements for any items that arrive damaged or incorrect.

To help newcomers identify the right starting point for their personal health goals, Como Health invites visitors to take its interactive online wellness quiz at /pages/quiz.

Explore all the products at /collections/all

About Como Health

Founded in 2026 and headquartered in Orange, California, Como Health is a wellness company dedicated to making daily wellness routines clear, calm, and accessible. Named after Lake Como, the brand makes its formulas in the USA with full label transparency, naming each product after the specific goal it supports.

To explore the full product line or take the personalized product quiz, visit .