UNITED STATES - Nov. 27, 2026 - Woolrich presents its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, bringing together apparel and accessories for men and women under the brand's longstanding outdoor heritage. The seasonal assortment covers a broad range of clothing categories, including outerwear, shirts, knitwear, trousers, and accessories, reflecting different approaches to cold-weather dressing and everyday style.

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1830, Woolrich has a history rooted in wool manufacturing and functional clothing for outdoor conditions. That heritage continues to provide context for the brand's collections today, while its current assortment encompasses a wider range of materials, garment types, and styles for contemporary wardrobes.

A Broad Selection for the Fall and Winter Season

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection brings together different clothing categories across the men's and women's ranges. Outerwear forms part of the seasonal selection, alongside shirts, overshirts, sweaters, sweatshirts, trousers, and other wardrobe essentials.

The assortment includes different outerwear silhouettes, from parkas and puffer jackets to coats, bomber jackets, and vests. These styles offer different options for seasonal dressing, depending on individual preferences, weather conditions, and everyday activities.

The collection also extends beyond outerwear. Shirts, overshirts, knitwear, and other apparel provide additional options for layering, while trousers and accessories contribute to a broader seasonal wardrobe. Rather than focusing on a single type of garment, the collection brings together different pieces that can be worn individually or combined across everyday settings.

Materials, Colors, and Different Approaches to Seasonal Dressing

Material selection is another part of the Fall/Winter 2026 assortment. Woolrich's current collection includes garments made with a variety of materials, such as wool, cotton, cashmere, merino wool, nylon, and polyester, with different compositions appearing across individual products.

The range reflects the different requirements of seasonal apparel. Natural fibers and knit constructions offer options for layering, while other fabric choices are used across outerwear, shirts, and everyday clothing.

Color selections also vary across the collection, with neutral shades such as beige, black, gray, and brown appearing alongside blue, green, red, and other colors. This variety allows shoppers to approach seasonal dressing through different combinations rather than relying on a single color palette or styling direction.

For consumers exploring the collection, the Woolrich jacket selection provides an overview of the men's outerwear range, while the women's apparel assortment includes different knitwear options. The Woolrich sweater selection features a range of tops and sweaters that can be incorporated into different seasonal outfits.

An Outdoor Heritage That Continues to Inform the Brand

Woolrich's history provides an important reference point for understanding its approach to clothing. In 1830, founder John Rich established a woolen mill beside Plum Run in Pennsylvania, initially producing fabrics, socks, and blankets for local workers and families facing demanding winter conditions.

Over the following decades, the company expanded its apparel offering while maintaining its connection to outdoor clothing. In 1850, Woolrich introduced its Buffalo Check pattern, which became one of the recognizable elements of the brand's identity.

Another significant milestone came in 1972 with the introduction of the Arctic Parka. The garment later became associated with workers involved in constructing the Alaska oil pipeline, illustrating the brand's historical connection to clothing developed for challenging outdoor environments.

Today, Woolrich's apparel assortment extends across multiple categories and material choices. Its Fall/Winter 2026 collection brings these different elements together, presenting a seasonal selection that reflects the brand's established identity while addressing a broader range of contemporary wardrobe needs.

The Fall/Winter 2026 collection is available through the official Woolrich US online store. Customers can explore the seasonal assortment and browse the available collections at Woolrich US.

About Woolrich

Founded in Pennsylvania in 1830, Woolrich is an American outdoor clothing brand with a heritage rooted in wool manufacturing and functional apparel. Over its history, the brand has developed a range of clothing inspired by outdoor activities and changing everyday needs. Today, Woolrich offers apparel and accessories across men's and women's collections, continuing to draw on its historical identity while serving contemporary lifestyles.