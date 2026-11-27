MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Dow in recovery mode while EUR/JPY, US natural gas futures stay sidelined

Technical analysis of the Dow as it resumes its recent ascent while EUR/JPY, US natural gas futures range trade.

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Written by

Axel Rudolph FSTA

Chief Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-27T09:41:17+0000 Macro Update

Asian markets regain momentum as AI fears recede: Asian equities stabilised in holiday-thinned trading as concerns over the AI sell-off eased. MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan gained 1.7%, although it remains down 7.2% for November. Nasdaq futures rose 2.4%, S&P 500 futures advanced 1.7% and European futures pointed to a 0.7% higher open.

Japanese stocks build on recovery as BOJ expectations rise: Japan's Nikkei climbed 2.1% as investors returned to beaten-down AI-related shares, with Socionext and Lasertec among the biggest gainers. Tokyo core inflation meanwhile reached a 16-month high, strengthening the case for a Bank of Japan rate increase as early as December.

Chinese equities surge on hopes of further official intervention: Chinese blue-chip stocks jumped almost 4%, putting them on course for their strongest session in two years after a State Council meeting called for“national team” investors to help stabilise the market. The STAR 50 soared 12%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech index gained 6%.

Brent set for weekly advance despite steep monthly loss: Brent edged up to around $96.85 a barrel, leaving it 4.6% higher on the week but still almost 18% lower for November. Houthi strikes on Saudi refineries and Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz revived supply concerns, while OPEC+ is expected to roll over its output targets on Sunday.

Dollar remains elevated as November gain nears 2%: The dollar index held close to a 22-month high at around 103.8 and is up 1.7% this month, supported by safe-haven demand and near-certain expectations of a Fed hike on December 9. The yen remained below 160 amid intervention concerns, the euro was steady near $1.0980 after Pablo Hernández de Cos was named the next ECB president, while the New Zealand dollar strengthened following an election that reduced political uncertainty.

Precious metals stage broad recovery after sharp sell-off: Spot gold rose 2.1% to around $3,640 an ounce as thinner US holiday trading eased selling pressure. Silver jumped 6%, while platinum and palladium also advanced, although expectations of further Fed tightening continue to limit the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Dow resumes its ascent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to turn an initially bearish session into a bullish one in thin Thanksgiving trading with the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 50,777 representing its next upside target. Next up are the early October low at 50,868 and, more importantly, the early November low at 50,998. This needs to be overcome for the bulls to be back in control.

Minor support ahead of last week's low at 48,004 lies at Thursday's 48,919 low.

Short-term outlook: bullish while above the 25 November low at 48,919

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 6 November low at 50,998

Dow Jones daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView EUR/JPY trades in low volatility

EUR/JPY continues to grind higher but does so in drastically reduced volatility with the ¥175.05-to-¥175.10 zone expected to act as resistance. If overcome, the 5 November low at ¥175.71 may be reached.

Minor support sits at the 18 November low at ¥174.45, a slip through which would likely eye the late July 2025 peak at ¥173.90. Further down lies the early September 2025 high at ¥173.41 and this week's low at ¥173.19.

Short-term outlook: rangebound while below the 19 November ¥176.07 high

Medium-term outlook: bearish while below the 19 November ¥176.07 high

EUR/JPY daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView US natural gas futures remain sidelined

US natural gas futures gapped higher because of a futures contract rollover with the previous contract's highs now offering potential support.

A slip through the 25 November low at 332.9 may lead to the early March-to-June highs at 322.9-to-322.8 being revisited, below which lies the 8 July high at 320.7. The gap would only be fully closed on a slide all the way back to the 24 November high at 316.3, though.

If, however, this week's high at 347.2 were to be overcome, the 18 November 2025 peak at 375.6 and late December 2025 peak at 376.6 would be in the picture.

Short-term outlook: neutral while above the 25 November low at 332.9

Medium-term outlook: neutral with a bullish undertone while above the 17 November 286.3 low

US natural gas daily candlestick chart Source: TradingView Important to know

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