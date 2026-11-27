MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra)-- Several Palestinians, including women and children, were injured on Friday in Israeli occupation shelling and gunfire targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that two people, one of them seriously, were injured in an Israeli drone strike near the British Hospital in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire east and south of Khan Younis, with some bullets reaching tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Al-Nasr Cemetery area west of the city. The gunfire coincided with artillery shelling targeting eastern areas of Khan Younis.

In Gaza City, three Palestinians were injured when an Israeli strike hit a residential apartment in the Al-Hassaina Home building in the western Al-Rimal neighborhood.

In the northern Gaza Strip, several Palestinians were injured by Israeli drone fire in Jabalia refugee camp.

Israeli artillery also shelled eastern areas of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli violations over the past 24 hours left 11 Palestinians dead and several others injured in different parts of the Gaza Strip.

//Petra// MF