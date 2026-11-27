Air Defences Shoot Down 110 Of 155 Russian Drones Launched Against Ukraine Overnight
According to the military, from 18:00 on Thursday, 26 November, Russian invaders deployed 155 Shahed-type strike drones (83 of which were jet-powered), 'Herbera' drones and 'Parody'-type decoy drones to attack Ukraine.
The launches were carried out from the directions of the Russian towns of Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied towns of Hvardeyskoye (Crimea) and Donetsk.
The enemy attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
Preliminary figures indicate that, as of 08:00 on Friday, air defences had shot down or jammed 110 Russian Shahed-type drones (51 of which were jet-powered), 'Herbera' drones and other types of drones.
Air strikes by the invaders were recorded at 27 locations, whilst the wreckage of downed targets was found at a further four.Read also: Russian strike hits petrol station in Kharkiv
The Air Force emphasises that several enemy UAVs are still present in the skies over Ukraine – the attack is ongoing.
As reported by Ukrinform, energy and railway infrastructure facilities in the Vinnytsia region were damage as a result of a Russian attack overnight.
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