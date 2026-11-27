MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 59-year-old woman was injured after being struck by an enemy drone.

The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, UAVs and guided aerial bombs.

In the Velyka Pysarivka community, a private residential house was destroyed.

In the Shostka community, non-residential premises and private residential houses were damaged.

In the Okhtyrka community, a non-residential building was damaged.

In the Romny community, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

In the Mykolaiv settlement council, a non-residential building was damaged.

In the Buryn community, a farm building was damaged.

In the Stepanivka community, a piece of civilian infrastructure was damaged.

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In the Hlukhiv community, blocks of flats and an educational institution's hall of residence were damaged.

In the Seredyno-Buda community, a private residential house has been destroyed.

In the Khutir-Mykhailivka community, a piece of civilian infrastructure was damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians struck a residential complex in Sum with drones.