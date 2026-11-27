MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo reported the situation in a Facebook post.

"Over the past day, the enemy once again struck key energy facilities and power distribution networks across the country. As a result, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions remained without electricity as of this morning," the company said.

The situation remains particularly challenging in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions, where Russian attacks have left a large number of consumers without power. As of 10:20, emergency power outages were being imposed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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Ukrenergo said energy workers are repairing damaged infrastructure wherever security conditions allow. At the same time, repeated attacks and ongoing air raid alerts are complicating restoration efforts, meaning it will take longer to restore power supplies.

As previously reported, hourly power outage schedules ranging from 0.5 to 3.5 tiers will be in effect in some regions of Ukraine on Friday, November 27.