MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing an operational update as of 8:00 on Friday, November 27, Ukrinform says.

According to the General Staff, yesterday, Russian forces launched 81 airstrikes, dropping 219 guided aerial bombs, deployed 7,111 kamikaze drones, and carried out 1,888 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian defensive positions, including 21 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian forces shelled the settlements of Korenok, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Bezsalivka, Luzhky, Vovkivka, Stara Huta, Brusky, Shalyhyne, Khodyne, Shpyl, Zarichne, Chuikivka and Kozache in the Sumy region, as well as Bleshnia in the Chernihiv region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery struck 15 Russian military targets, including eight clusters of personnel and military equipment, six drone control points and an artillery position.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces launched one attack over the past day, dropped 15 guided aerial bombs and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements 42 times.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks toward Bochkovе, Vasylivka, and Zakharivka.

On the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops launched one assault toward Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched six attacks toward Torske, Lyman and Stavky. Their attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses were repelled.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian troops carried out five attacks near Pyskunivka, Yampil, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces launched one assault toward Stinky.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops launched 14 attacks, conducting offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and advancing toward Hruzke, Kucheriv Yar, and Vilne.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 16 attacks, attempting to advance toward Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Chernihivka, Shevchenko, Novofedorivka, Hulivе, and Serhiivka.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defensive positions five times, attempting to advance toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Hirke, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv and Dnipro River sectors, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

No signs of Russian offensive force groupings being formed were detected in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 2,262 Russian troops.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine