According to Ukrinform, the Economy Ministry provided details of the agreements in a statement.

The agreements were signed in Kyiv by Economy and Environment Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko and Kevin Tomlinson, the World Bank's Operations Manager for Eastern Europe.

The agreements provide additional financing for the Resilient, Inclusive and Sustainable Enterpreunerhship (RISE) program and fund the launch of the new Resilient, Equitable and Accessible Credit for Housing (REACH) project.

"The new agreements with the World Bank provide for $500 million in financing under the RISE program. The funds will be directed toward expanding the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, supporting at least 20,000 Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises, preserving and creating jobs, and advancing structural reforms," Kravchenko said.

UK to provide £9.5 mln for construction of wind farm in Ukraine

He added that two additional agreements worth $176 million relate to the new REACH housing finance project. The funding will enable the launch of a new subprogram under the eOselia mortgage initiative, including for internally displaced persons and veterans.

The ministry said Ukraine is securing an additional $500 million in financing under RISE through a loan agreement with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). This marks the program's third round of additional financing. The funds will help expand the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, with a particular focus on agricultural producers and food processing. The RISE program will run through October 31, 2028.

In addition, Ukraine signed two agreements to implement the REACH investment project: a $106 million IBRD loan and a $70 million grant agreement involving the IBRD and the International Development Association (IDA). The REACH project includes a new subprogram under the eOselia preferential mortgage program. The new initiative will operate alongside the existing eOselia program. The housing component of the REACH project will be implemented by Ukrfinzhytlo PJSC.

As previously reported, Ukraine received $450 million from the World Bank under guarantees provided by the Japanese government through two programs: RISE, which supports businesses, and SURGE, which supports reconstruction efforts.

Photo: gov