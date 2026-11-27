MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The 3rd Children's Theatre Festival will take place in Azerbaijan from March 10 to 17, 2027, in line with the key objectives and priorities of the "Azerbaijan Culture – 2040" Concept.

The festival is being initiated by the Azerbaijan Art School and organised in cooperation with the Meta Experimental Theatre Performance Studio and the Union of Theatre Workers of Azerbaijan.

The main goal of the festival is to encourage children's interest in performing arts, develop their creative abilities, provide opportunities for young performers to showcase their acting skills and contribute to the advancement of children's theatre in Azerbaijan.

The festival is open to theatre groups consisting of children aged 6 to 14. Participants will be able to present drama, puppet and inclusive theatre performances, as well as original stage productions based on themes of their choice.

The programme will feature performances inspired by the works of Azerbaijani and international authors, alongside original productions created by the participating theatre groups.

Each performance must run for 30 to 40 minutes, while the cast of each participating group must consist of 4, 6, 8 or 10 performers. All productions must be performed live, and the use of fully pre-recorded soundtracks in place of live performance is not permitted.

Particular emphasis will be placed on inclusive theatre. One of the festival's key priorities is to encourage children with diverse developmental characteristics and individual needs to participate in theatrical activities, help them discover their creative potential and expand their opportunities for artistic expression.

The project is led by Daglar Yusif, while Tural Aliyev is its originator.

The festival is expected to provide a platform for young talents to develop their artistic skills, exchange creative experiences and contribute to a more inclusive and dynamic children's theatre scene in Azerbaijan.