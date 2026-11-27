MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Hundreds of monkeys have taken over the grounds of the Taj Mahal in the Indian city of Agra, attacking visitors and raising safety concerns at the world-famous monument, NDTV reports.

The animals have gathered around the eastern, western and royal gates of the iconic mausoleum. On November 20, two tourists were reportedly attacked and bitten by monkeys before being taken to hospital. Several other visitors who suffered bites received medical assistance at the scene.

Videos circulating on social media show hundreds of monkeys roaming freely throughout the Taj Mahal complex, with some even swimming in its fountains. The situation has reportedly become increasingly difficult for local authorities to control.

According to NDTV, a lack of coordination between the departments responsible for managing the UNESCO World Heritage Site has further complicated efforts to address the growing monkey problem.

Visitors have been advised to maintain a safe distance from the animals, avoid direct eye contact and refrain from taking selfies near them. Tourists are also being urged to keep food, water bottles, mobile phones and sunglasses out of sight, as these items may attract the monkeys.

The Taj Mahal was built in the 17th century on the orders of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife. The iconic mausoleum is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and attracts between 19,000 and 22,000 visitors daily. During peak tourist seasons and holidays, visitor numbers can reach up to 70,000 per day.

Image: Andrew Kelly / Reuters



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