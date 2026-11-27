MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has been invited to put forward its candidacy for the chairmanship of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, while commenting on the possibility of Azerbaijan assuming the organization's chairmanship.

Bayramov noted that the current tensions within the OSCE area complicate efforts to reach a consensus on potential candidates.

"I would not like to name specific countries. There are various approaches and proposals. The rather tense atmosphere in the OSCE area makes it difficult to put forward a proposal acceptable to everyone. Azerbaijan's position was that we were ready to support any candidacy agreed upon by consensus. However, consultations on this issue have begun in recent weeks. Our country has also been invited to put forward its candidacy," the minister said.

According to Bayramov, one of the approaches currently under consideration involves presenting a comprehensive package of candidates for the coming years rather than nominating a single country, with the aim of facilitating consensus among participating states.

"One of the new approaches is to put forward a proposal in the form of a single package covering the coming years, rather than a single candidate, in order to achieve consensus. Such a proposal has also been presented to us. We have expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to make a positive contribution to the future of the organization. Our country has also been included in such a package. However, I would not like to comment at this stage on what the outcome will be," Bayramov added.