MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 (NNN) -- Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Malaysia, Malik Murzalin, on Friday invited Malaysian companies in construction, engineering and healthcare infrastructure to participate in the country's nationwide infrastructure modernisation programme.

He said the Kazakh government would draw up an infrastructure plan under the People's Construction programme, backed by about US$15 billion from the country's National Fund through to the end of 2029.

“For Malaysian companies, particularly those with expertise in construction, engineering, infrastructure management, urban development and healthcare facilities, this programme offers significant opportunities to participate in Kazakhstan's next phase of modernisation,” he said at a roundtable here.

Murzalin said about 70 healthcare facilities would be built in the initial phase, including hospitals, perinatal centres, ambulance stations and rehabilitation centres for children.

He added that construction would also begin on about 50 educational, sports and cultural facilities.

The programme would cover roads, airports and railway stations and extend to regional centres, districts and rural communities, he said.

“Crucially, it is designed to stimulate domestic enterprise, create employment and generate demand for construction materials, engineering services and modern technologies,” he said.

Murzalin noted that Kazakhstan was also investing in railways, logistics terminals and border crossings to strengthen the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor.

He said construction of the Aral-Caspian transport corridor, which began in August, was expected to shorten the Trans-Caspian route by about 1,000 kilometres and reduce delivery times along that section to three days.

“For Malaysian exporters and logistics operators, this evolving network offers an opportunity to explore alternative routes into Central Asia, Russia and European markets,” he said.

According to Murzalin, about 85 per cent of overland freight from China to Europe passed through Kazakhstan, while a new railway line expected to begin operating in 2027 would increase freight capacity to China by 20 million tonnes.

The ambassador said Malaysia's port infrastructure and its position within ASEAN could help Kazakhstan strengthen its links with Southeast Asia.

“There is ample scope for cooperation in multimodal transport, freight forwarding, warehousing, logistics digitalisation and the development of new commercial routes,” he said.

The roundtable was organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia ahead of the 35th anniversary of the country's independence.

--NNN