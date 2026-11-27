Herefordshire, United Kingdom - November 2026 - UK-based clean water charity Hope Spring Water

The new borehole will be located at St John's Anglican Primary School, Oke Arowa, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Nigeria. More than 400 people from the surrounding community are expected to benefit from the new water facility, in addition to its daily use by pupils, teachers and staff at the primary school.

The project aims to provide a reliable source of clean water, improve sanitation and hygiene, and reduce the burden of accessing water for both the school and the wider community.

Access to clean water is fundamental to creating a healthy and productive learning environment. A reliable water supply can help improve hygiene practices, reduce the risk of waterborne diseases and enable children to concentrate on their education.

Bringing Clean Water to Schools and Communities

The project will be overseen by Hope Spring volunteer project manager Tomi Onigbinde, working closely with local partners and community stakeholders to support its successful delivery.

The initiative brings together Hope Spring Wate, Charity eCards U, Nigerian organisation Water for Wellness Initiative, and the management and trustees of St John's Anglican Primary School.

Water for Wellness Initiative will be represented on the project by Temitope Balogun and Abdullah Akinwale, who will work alongside Hope Spring's volunteer project manager and other stakeholders to support the delivery of the borehole.

The partnership reflects Hope Spring's collaborative approach to tackling water poverty, combining charitable fundraising, local expertise, volunteer support and community participation to deliver sustainable water solutions.

Tomi Onigbinde, Hope Spring volunteer project manager, said:

“Providing access to clean water at a primary school has the potential to make a lasting difference, not only to the children and teachers but also to the wider community. With more than 400 local residents expected to benefit, in addition to the schoolchildren, this project demonstrates how a single water facility can have a far-reaching impact. We are delighted to be working with our partners to deliver this important project and end the year on a positive note.”

Ending 2026 with a Lasting Impact

The Ago Iwoye borehole project follows other clean water initiatives delivered by Hope Spring during 2026, including the successful completion of a borehole project in Angwan Kyauta, Garaku, Nasarawa State, Nigeria, in October.

That project improved access to clean water for a community of more than 500 people, demonstrating the difference that charitable donations, volunteering and local partnerships can make in addressing water poverty.

Together, the Angwan Kyauta and Ago Iwoye projects are expected to benefit more than 900 community members, in addition to the pupils and staff of St John's Anglican Primary School.

The new project in Ogun State will mark another milestone in Hope Spring's ongoing mission to improve access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene in underserved communities.

Turning Christmas Greetings into Clean Water

The announcement comes at a particularly significant time of year, as individuals and businesses across the United Kingdom prepare for Christmas.

Through partnerships with digital greeting card platforms such as Charity eCards U and Hope Spring eCard, supporters can turn everyday greetings and seasonal celebrations into opportunities to support charitable causes.

Sending charity Christmas eCards offers an environmentally conscious alternative to traditional paper greeting cards, allowing individuals and businesses to share festive wishes while supporting meaningful charitable work.

Fundraising partnerships such as these demonstrate how relatively small acts of generosity, when combined, can contribute to projects that make a lasting difference to entire communities.

Hope Spring hopes the festive season will inspire more people to support clean water initiatives and help lay the foundations for further water projects in 2027.

Looking Ahead to 2027

While the St John's Anglican Primary School borehole is Hope Spring's final planned borehole project for 2026, the charity remains committed to expanding its reach and working with communities, volunteers and partner organisations to address water poverty in the coming year.

The charity recognises the importance of local partnerships in delivering sustainable water projects and welcomes opportunities to collaborate with organisations that share its vision of improving access to safe and reliable water.

For more information about Hope Spring Water, its clean water projects or how to support its work, visit.