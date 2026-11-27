MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)The US dollar remained close to a 22-month high on Friday as investors continued to assess expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy and demand for safer assets. The currency's strength has become a major feature of the global financial environment, influencing exchange rates, commodity markets and international investment flows.

The dollar's performance reflects a combination of monetary policy expectations and uncertainty across financial markets. Investors have been responding to stronger US economic growth and inflation concerns, which have increased expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in December.

Markets were reportedly assigning a 99% probability to a 25-basis-point increase next month. Such expectations can support the dollar because higher interest rates may improve the relative return available on US dollar-denominated assets compared with currencies where monetary policy is expected to remain more accommodative.

The currency has also benefited from demand for relatively safe assets during periods of market uncertainty. Concerns about technology valuations, global trade tensions and the outlook for economic growth have encouraged investors to reassess their exposure to riskier markets.

A stronger dollar has consequences for international businesses and investors. Companies with significant overseas revenues may face currency translation effects, while importers and exporters must account for changing exchange rates when managing costs and sales.

Emerging markets can also be affected. Countries and companies with dollar-denominated debt may face higher repayment costs when their domestic currencies weaken against the US currency. Commodity markets are another area of interest because many globally traded resources are priced in dollars.

The dollar's direction will depend heavily on incoming US inflation data, employment indicators and Federal Reserve communication. If economic conditions continue to support expectations of higher interest rates, the currency may remain firm. Any change in the inflation outlook or policy expectations could alter that assessment.

For global markets, the dollar's strength is therefore an important factor to monitor as investors approach the final weeks of 2026.