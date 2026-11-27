MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's Oil Ministry and the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) plan to develop the country's oil and gas sector in the north, with a focus on shallow-water blocks in the Caspian Sea.

According to the Caspian Oil Company of Iran, the issue was discussed at a meeting on Friday, November 27, between members of the Iranian parliament's Planning, Budget and Accounting Committee and the company's executives.

The meeting focused on short-, medium- and long-term measures related to oil and gas exploration, development and production in northern Iran.

"Key topics of discussion included gaining a closer understanding of the regional support infrastructure for implementing the Oil Ministry's and the National Iranian Oil Company's programs to develop oil and gas production in the north of the country, as well as assessing opportunities to leverage the legislative powers of the Islamic Consultative Assembly and provisions of the country's development program law through 2029," the company said in a statement.

The Caspian Oil Company described the meeting as an important step toward supporting the diversification and more geographically balanced distribution of the country's energy infrastructure. The initiative is particularly significant in addressing the country's gas shortage and overcoming transmission constraints in the terminal sections of the gas distribution network in northern Iran, the company said.

On November 13, NIOC chief Farrokh Alikhani said that efforts to establish an operational roadmap were underway to accelerate oil and gas exploration and production development in the Caspian Sea.

Meanwhile, Caspian Oil Company CEO Mohammad Hossein Daneshfar recently said that seismic surveys had been completed in Block 13 of the Caspian Sea and several areas west of Golestan Province, following the identification of several exploration prospects.

The company plans to drill one exploration well in the area during the next Iranian year (March 21, 2027, to March 19, 2028).

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days; the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd, or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.