MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benxi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Broadcast and TV

BENXI, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Liaoning Province's Benxi City, an emerging dark horse among China's winter tourism destinations, has officially kicked off its 2026-2027 winter cultural and tourism event series, unveiling five curated winter itineraries and 10 distinctive ice-and-snow experiences.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The winter tourism offerings, introduced by the Benxi Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Broadcast and TV, combine five key attractions: ice-and-snow adventures, hot spring wellness, skiing and snow activities, red-themed educational tours, and the vibrant atmosphere of urban life, catering to visitors of all ages. The portfolio features rime corridors, frozen waterfalls in the mountains, winter carnivals, private hot spring baths amid snowy landscapes, traditional folk customs featuring intangible cultural heritage, and snow-season fruit-picking activities, among others. Together, they capture the distinctive winter charm of this mountain city, combining ice and snow with warm, welcoming experiences.

To stimulate winter tourism consumption, Benxi has introduced a package of visitor-friendly measures and will stage over 100 winter promotional events. Major attractions, including Benxi Water Cave, are offering discounted off-season tickets. Scenic areas are also rolling out combined ice-and-snow and hot spring tickets, as well as wellness and vacation packages, while upgrading their winter landscapes and folk cultural activities.

Benxi is continuing to improve its cultural and tourism infrastructure and services. With a diverse range of ice-and-snow attractions, hot springs, and cultural offerings, the city is showcasing the distinctive appeal of winter in Liaoning to visitors from China and abroad, as it works to establish itself as a premier destination for winter and wellness tourism in Northeast China.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Liang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.