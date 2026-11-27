HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq/AIM:​HCM; HKEX:​13) today announces that it will host a Corporate Day event for investors and analysts in Shanghai, China and via webcast on Tuesday, December 8, 2026.

During the event, the management team of HUTCHMED will discuss the approval and commercial strategy for SYVIK® (sovleplenib), the first immunology product launch of the Company. The presentation will also provide insights into the pipeline priorities, as well as the strategy for its Antibody-Targeted Therapy Conjugate (ATTC) programs, including the latest progress featuring the preclinical data for HMPL-A830 recently presented at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Conference.

The in-person event will be held in Shanghai from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. HKT and conducted in Chinese (Putonghua). A live webcast will be available concurrently. Attendance at the in-person event is by invitation only.

A webcast in English will be held from 8:00 p.m. HKT / 7:00 a.m. EST / 12:00 noon GMT on Tuesday, December 8, for approximately one hour.

Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at . A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first five medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit: or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. For further discussion of these and other risks, see HUTCHMED's filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and on AIM. HUTCHMED undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACTS