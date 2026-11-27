MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, announced the launch of the Golden Gratitude Gala. In appreciation of users' support over the past year, the event features MEXC's largest prize pool of the year, with up to 10 million USDT in prizes, including a 40-ounce gold bar and BTC.

The Golden Gratitude Gala is a flagship event of MEXC's inaugural Global Blue Friday Initiative, an annual user appreciation day that MEXC plans to hold on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The initiative is an opportunity to thank users for their support, feedback, and engagement over the past year. The Golden Gratitude Gala brings this message to life through a substantial rewards program and exclusive benefits for VVIP users, making MEXC's gratitude tangible.

Registration for the Golden Gratitude Gala is now open, with the Early Bird period running through November 30, 15:55 UTC. The main event runs from 16:00 UTC on November 30 to 08:00 UTC on December 21, when official registration also closes. The lucky draw period ends at 08:00 UTC on December 22. The event features several reward opportunities for participants, including:



Early Bird Rewards: Users who register during the Early Bird period and complete at least 50,000 USDT in Futures trading volume will receive a Mystery Box containing a Futures bonus worth 10 to 200 USDT. A total of 20,000 USDT in rewards is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Daily Scratch-Offs: Every 50,000 USDT in valid daily Futures trading volume earns one scratch-off card, with up to five cards per day. Each card guarantees a Futures bonus of up to 2,026 USDT.

Weekly Spin Wheel: Every 2,000,000 USDT in valid weekly Futures trading volume earns one spin, with up to five spins per week. Users have a chance to win Futures bonuses of up to 5,000 USDT, while supplies last.

Ultimate Raffle: Every 10 million USDT in valid Futures trading volume earns one raffle ticket, with no limit on the number of tickets. Prizes include a gold bar worth 150,000 USDT, BTC, and bonuses. VVIP Exclusive Boosts: VVIP users can unlock a one-day Earn APR booster of up to 50% by completing a Futures trade each day. By activating Futures Earn and depositing at least 100 USDT into their Futures account, they can also receive an additional 1% APR on top of the 5% base rate. As their Futures position value increases, they can unlock an additional position-based boost of up to 15% APR. Losing Futures trades may also qualify for compensation of up to 100 USDT per trade.



For more information and full terms and conditions, please visit the event page.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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