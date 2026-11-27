MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FOSHAN, China, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“” or the“”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading global technology company for home water systems, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Brondell Inc. (“”), a home wellness and water filtration products company founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, through an all-cash merger. Following the closing on November 25, 2026, Brondell has become an indirect subsidiary of the Company. This acquisition strengthens Viomi's presence in North America by adding Brondell's established brand, distribution channels, and experienced team, enhances the Company's local operating capabilities, and supports its long-term“Global Water” business strategy.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi's mission is“AI for Better water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive“Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading“Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

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About Brondell Inc.

With over 23 years in the industry, Brondell develops products that provide welcome relief, long-term health benefits, and a more sustainable footprint. With a focus on customer wellness, Brondell harnesses cutting-edge technology to improve health within the home, office, and commercial spaces. Product development includes rigorous, independent laboratory testing, thoughtful designs, and third-party certifications. Brondell's products have earned numerous accolades, including the Good Housekeeping 2027 Kitchen Award for its JemaTM Touchless Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet.

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Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and synergies of the acquisition of Brondell, the integration of Brondell's business, and Viomi's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Viomi's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Viomi's ability to successfully integrate Brondell's business and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the retention of Brondell's key employees, customers and suppliers; the impact of the acquisition on Viomi's financial condition; general economic, trade and tariff conditions in the United States and China; and the other risks set forth in Viomi's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Viomi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Claire Ji

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Piacente Financial Communications

Helen Wu

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

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In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

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