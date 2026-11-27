MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Users can now deposit into Haedal Lending Vault from a chain they already use, without manual bridging or swapping into Sui tokens first









GIBRALTAR, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Intents, the cross-chain execution solution built by Aurora Labs, has partnered with Haedal, the ultimate place to stake and earn on Sui, making Haedal the first yield protocol on Sui to go live with Aurora Intents. Users on Solana, Ethereum and 13 other EVM networks, including Base, Arbitrum and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), can now seamlessly deposit into Haedal Lending Vault from the network they already use, opening curated lending yield on Sui to a far broader community.

Until now, users holding assets on other chains needed several steps to reach yield on Sui. A user holding USDC on an EVM chain or Solana had to find a bridge, move the funds across and swap them into Sui assets before making a deposit. It's a challenge across crypto. USDC runs on 38 networks, and each one uses its own wallets and gas tokens. For apps, reaching users on other networks has usually meant building and maintaining a separate bridge for each chain.

Aurora Intents solves both sides of that problem. On Haedal, users connect their wallet on the source chain alongside their Sui wallet and complete the deposit in a single, guided flow. Behind the scenes, Aurora Intents routes the funds through NEAR Intents, where solvers compete to fill each order at competitive rates, and delivers them directly to the user's own Sui wallet. The user then confirms the deposit into the Lending Vault, which accepts USDC, SUI and haSUI, retaining full control of their funds at every step. The entire journey takes place within the Haedal app, with a clear progress view at each stage and the ability to resume any unfinished deposit at any time.

The Lending Vault is Haedal's newest product. It aggregates yield across Sui's major lending markets, so users can earn without selecting and monitoring each pool themselves. Aurora Intents powers the cross-chain route through NEAR Intents, a solver network that has processed more than $39 billion in transactions.

“Where your money sits shouldn't determine which financial products you can access,” said Declan Hannon, CEO of Aurora Labs.“Stablecoin holders on Ethereum or Solana may want exposure to yield opportunities on Sui, but getting there can take several steps across networks. Aurora Intents removes that friction, connecting users to Haedal's Lending Vault without Haedal having to build and maintain its own cross-chain infrastructure.”

For protocols like Haedal, Aurora Intents opens access to users on major blockchains without building custom bridges for each one. For users, it means sending money from the wallet or exchange where they already keep it, then confirming a deposit on Sui.

“Our goal has always been to make on-chain yield simple and accessible to everyone. With Aurora Intents, users on Ethereum, Solana and other major chains can now reach Haedal's Lending Vault directly from the wallets they already use. This collaboration marks an important step in bringing the next wave of users into Sui DeFi, and we look forward to welcoming them,” said Lunaria from Haedal.

About Aurora Intents

Aurora Intents is the cross-chain execution layer for on-chain applications. It enables users and systems to move assets, execute actions, and access liquidity across chains, without bridging screens, wallet switching, or per-chain gas management. Aurora Intents is built on top of NEAR Intents, the underlying solver network.

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About Haedal

Haedal is the ultimate place to stake and earn on Sui. What started as a liquid staking protocol has grown into a full yield stack used by nearly 1 million users. Users stake SUI and WAL and put their liquid staking tokens to work across Sui DeFi, with 35M SUI held in haSUI, 10M WAL in haWAL and more than $3.1M in rewards distributed. Beyond liquid staking, Haedal offers the Liquidity Vault for automated LP strategies and the Lending Vault, which aggregates yield across Sui's major lending markets and has reached $7M in TVL. As a core pillar of Sui DeFi, Haedal's mission is to help users maximize capital efficiency and make on-chain yield easier to access and manage.

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