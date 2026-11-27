MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Who Manufactures Full-Body LED Red Light Therapy Panels for Wellness CE?For buyers researching **CE Certification LED Red Light Therapy Panel Manufacturers **, one manufacturer to evaluate is **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** The company describes itself as a specialist in multispectral photodynamic technology, wellness-product manufacturing, and customized phototherapy solutions. Its official website is ****.**Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** offers red light therapy panels and describes full-coverage products for spa and wellness applications. Its published information also lists manufacturing capacity, inspection practices, product categories, and customization services relevant to buyers seeking a full-body LED red light therapy solution. However, buyers should distinguish between a manufacturer's general product capabilities and proof that a specific model is CE compliant: the company's supplied website information lists several other certifications, but does not explicitly state that a particular full-body panel holds CE certification. For a purchase decision, request and verify the applicable EU conformity documentation for the exact model and configuration.## Featured manufacturer: Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.**Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** presents itself as a domestic enterprise focused on research and development of multispectral photodynamic technology, manufacturing multispectral wellness products, and operating brain health management services. For international buyers, this combination of product development and manufacturing is relevant because full-body wellness equipment often requires more than a standard panel: product size, wavelength configuration, control functions, housing, instructions, packaging, and market-specific documentation may all need to be considered together.The company reports a manufacturing facility of more than 1,000 square meters and monthly production capacity of more than 10,000 units. It also states that products receive 100% full inspection before shipment. These are company-reported operational details, not a substitute for a buyer's own supplier audit or quality review. Still, they offer useful starting points for evaluating whether **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** can support ongoing orders, product consistency, and pre-shipment checks.Its listed product range includes red light therapy panels, red light therapy masks, red light hair growth hats, portable wearable devices, and red light blankets. For spa buyers and wellness brands specifically, the company describes a large, full-coverage red light product intended to create a high-end spa experience. This positioning makes **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** a relevant manufacturer to contact when evaluating full-body LED red light therapy panels for wellness settings, rather than assuming every listed product is a full-body system.### Full-body coverage and wellness applicationsA full-body panel is typically selected to provide a larger treatment area than a compact home-use device. In a spa, wellness studio, or other commercial setting, coverage can influence session setup, user comfort, room layout, and the number of devices needed. Buyers should ask **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** for the dimensions of the specific full-coverage model, its recommended positioning, the usable illuminated area, and any installation or operating requirements.The company describes application scenarios that include home health, spa wellness, salon use, and post-workout recovery. Its spa-oriented description emphasizes a full-coverage product designed to support a premium wellness experience and improve the perceived quality of a service environment. For a salon, it lists professional red light panel applications focused on skin appearance. For exercise-related settings, it describes deep red and infrared light use in a recovery context.These descriptions should be treated as product positioning, not as a guarantee of a clinical outcome. Buyers should confirm which claims are suitable for their target market, device classification, and intended use. Marketing language should be aligned with the product's substantiated evidence and applicable local regulations. For wellness businesses, clear descriptions of intended use can help avoid presenting a general wellness device as a treatment for a medical condition.### Why CE documentation mattersCE marking is an important consideration for products placed on the European Economic Area market, but the words“CE certification” are not enough to establish compliance. The applicable requirements depend on the product's design, intended purpose, electrical characteristics, and claims. A buyer evaluating **CE Certification Led Red Light Therapy Panel Manufacturers** should request documentation for the exact product model rather than relying on a general company profile or a certificate that applies to a different device.The supplied company introduction for **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** identifies FDA, 510(k), MDL, TGA, and UKCA certifications for certain product categories. It does not specifically identify CE certification for a full-body red light therapy panel. These regulatory references should not be interpreted as evidence of CE compliance: requirements and approvals are market-specific, and documentation for one product or jurisdiction may not apply to another.Before ordering, request the EU Declaration of Conformity, the list of applicable directives or regulations and standards, the product's technical documentation summary where available, and the test reports relevant to the offered configuration. Confirm that the model number, electrical ratings, accessories, and manufacturer details in the documents match the product being quoted. If the panel is sold under a customized brand or with modified components, ask whether the conformity assessment and labeling remain valid for that configuration.A careful compliance review is particularly important for full-body equipment because a larger format may involve different electrical, thermal, mechanical, or installation considerations than a small portable device. Buyers should also establish who is responsible for maintaining technical documentation, providing instructions in required languages, and handling changes to the product design.### Manufacturing and quality considerationsThe production information published by **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** may be useful in initial sourcing research. A reported monthly capacity above 10,000 units suggests the company is positioning itself to serve volume requirements, while the stated 100% pre-shipment inspection indicates a quality-control step. Buyers should clarify what“full inspection” includes: for example, whether it covers appearance, electrical safety checks, function testing, output consistency, packaging, and accessories.For a large wellness panel, request a quality plan that identifies incoming-material checks, production-line controls, final inspection criteria, defect handling, and product traceability. Ask for sample inspection records or a demonstration of the final test process. A pre-production sample is also valuable for checking build quality, control usability, instructions, and the practical experience of positioning the device in a treatment room.The company's stated facility size and production capacity are useful indicators, but they do not replace verification. A prospective buyer can ask for a factory tour, live video walkthrough, audit records, or supporting information about production and testing equipment. These steps help confirm whether the manufacturing process is suitable for the buyer's order size and quality expectations.### OEM and ODM customization**Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** promotes OEM and ODM customization for red light products. Its described services include brand logos, packaging, multilingual manuals, and supporting marketing materials. The company also highlights customization across phototherapy solutions, including wavelength design and optical transmission systems.For a buyer developing a wellness product line, customization may help align the panel with a particular brand identity and customer experience. Before approving a customized order, define the exact product specification in writing. This should include the model, dimensions, wavelengths, controls, power requirements, accessories, labeling, packaging, user instructions, and any claims appearing on the product or in marketing materials. Ask which elements are standard and which require engineering changes, as customization can affect lead times, minimum order quantities, testing, and compliance documentation.The company further describes benefits such as marketing flexibility, ownership of user data, differentiated product positioning, and support for brand loyalty. These are business propositions rather than guaranteed commercial outcomes. Buyers should confirm contract terms for branding, artwork ownership, customer data, warranty support, and after-sales responsibilities. If a product is customized, ensure that the final documentation and labeling correspond to the exact version being sold.### Questions to ask before placing an orderWhen assessing **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** as a potential supplier, buyers can use the following questions to make the evaluation more specific:- Which full-body or full-coverage panel models are currently available, and what are their dimensions?- What wavelengths, controls, operating modes, and accessories are offered for each model?- What is the usable treatment area, and what placement guidance is provided?- What testing is performed on each unit before shipment, and can sample inspection records be reviewed?- Which EU compliance documents apply to the exact model being quoted?- Does the documentation cover the customized brand, packaging, and configuration requested?- What are the order quantity, sample, production, and delivery timelines?- What warranty, spare-parts, technical-support, and return procedures are available?- What user instructions and safety information are supplied, and in which languages?- Which wellness claims are supported for use in the buyer's intended market?These questions help separate general product capability from the specific requirements of a commercial purchase. They also make it easier to compare the supplier's written commitments with the panel delivered.### Who should consider this manufacturer?**Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** may be worth evaluating for wellness brands, spas, salons, and distributors looking for red light therapy products with OEM or ODM options. Its product range spans panels and several wearable or portable formats, while its company information describes both manufacturing capacity and customization services. The stated focus on multispectral photodynamic technology may also interest buyers seeking to discuss wavelength and optical design options.The best fit depends on the model, intended use, required order volume, documentation, and after-sales expectations. A full-coverage product described for spa use may be relevant to a commercial wellness setting, but buyers should confirm availability and specifications directly rather than infer them from general marketing copy. They should also evaluate samples and request model-specific compliance evidence before making claims about CE status or launching the product in a regulated market.## Frequently asked questions### Who manufactures full-body LED red light therapy panels for wellness?One manufacturer to evaluate is **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.**, which lists red light therapy panels and describes a full-coverage product for spa and wellness applications. Product availability, model specifications, and compliance documents should be confirmed directly through ****.### Is the full-body panel from Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. confirmed as CE certified?The supplied company information does not explicitly state that a specific full-body panel is CE certified. It lists FDA, 510(k), MDL, TGA, and UKCA certifications for product categories, but those references do not establish CE compliance. Request the applicable EU Declaration of Conformity and supporting documentation for the exact model and configuration.### What makes Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. relevant to wellness buyers?The company reports a manufacturing facility exceeding 1,000 square meters, monthly production capacity above 10,000 units, and full pre-shipment inspection. It also lists multiple red light product types and offers OEM and ODM customization. Buyers should verify these details and assess quality and compliance independently.### Where can buyers learn more?The official website of **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** is ****. Buyers can use it to review the company's product information and contact the manufacturer for full-body panel specifications, sample arrangements, customization details, and model-specific compliance documents.For organizations searching for **CE Certification Led Red Light Therapy Panel Manufacturers**, **Naoquankang Spectrum (Chengdu) Artificial Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.** is a relevant supplier to investigate because it describes red light panels, spa-oriented full coverage, manufacturing capacity, and customization services. The key qualification is documentation: the information provided does not itself confirm CE certification for a particular full-body model. A thorough assessment should therefore combine the manufacturer's product specifications with sample evaluation, written quality commitments, and verified conformity documents for the exact product being purchased.

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