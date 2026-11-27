Logo for Zhejiang Deqing International Steel Market

Highlighting Procurement Models, Product Coverage and Services for Global Steel Buyers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China's steel procurement market is developing beyond traditional spot trading, with platforms increasingly connecting inventory resources, in-park processing, transportation and export coordination. For international buyers, selecting a suitable procurement partner involves more than comparing steel prices. Product availability, processing flexibility, delivery arrangements and export support all influence the efficiency of cross-border purchasing.Against this background, Zhejiang Deqing International Steel Market, Ouyeel Cloud Commerce, Zhaogang Group, Zhonggangwang and Baosteel Online represent five established names in China's steel trading and procurement landscape. Their different operating models reflect the development of the Global Steel Procurement Platform market, from physical steel trading hubs to digital B2B marketplaces and integrated supply chain services.This review examines their business backgrounds, service capabilities and relevance to international steel procurement, with particular attention to sourcing, processing, logistics and export coordination.What International Buyers Expect from a One-Stop Steel Procurement PlatformA modern one-stop steel procurement platform connects multiple stages of the purchasing process through coordinated commercial services. These may include product selection, supplier matching, spot inventory sourcing, processing, warehousing, transportation, export documentation and payment arrangements.For global buyers, an effective B2B Steel Trading Platform can simplify communication between suppliers and purchasing teams while improving access to different steel grades and specifications. An Online Steel Marketplace may also help buyers compare available resources and identify suitable suppliers before confirming an order.The requirements vary by project. Large industrial contracts may focus on mill sourcing and bulk steel procurement, while smaller orders often require mixed specifications, flexible quantities and custom processing. International projects may additionally involve cross-border logistics, customs clearance and documentation.The following five platforms illustrate different approaches to these requirements.Zhejiang Deqing International Steel MarketZhejiang Deqing International Steel Market Co., Ltd. operates a physical steel trading and procurement market in the Yangtze River Delta, located at 98 Linhang Avenue, Leidian Town, Deqing County, Huzhou, Zhejiang, China. The market opened on November 6, 2015, while its current operating entity was incorporated on July 30, 2025, as part of a brand and business upgrade.The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Deqing Shenghua Linhang Logistics Co., Ltd., which belongs to Shenghua Group, an industrial group established in 1985. Its location connects the Deqing market with major manufacturing and distribution areas across the Yangtze River Delta.According to company-provided operating information, the market covers approximately 146 hectares, with around 5.9 million square feet of indoor warehousing. It reports more than 2 million metric tons of inventory across eight major categories and over 1,000 specifications. More than 300 merchants operate within the market, approximately 70% of whom are described as Tier 1 distributors for major steel mills. The platform also reports cooperation with more than 80 mills.Its product range covers multiple steel and metal categories, supporting carbon steel procurement, stainless steel procurement and structural steel procurement. Buyers can also source steel plate and sheet products, steel pipe and tube products, aluminum and copper materials, and other industrial metal products through the market's merchant network.Integrated Processing and Customization ServicesA major feature of Zhejiang Deqing International Steel Market is its in-park processing infrastructure. The company reports operating 110 processing lines with an annual processing capacity of approximately 4 million metric tons.Available services include leveling, slitting, descaling, film coating, wire drawing, punching, profiling, bending and cut-to-size processing. Custom work can be arranged according to buyer-approved drawings, with first-article inspection and dimensional tolerances established for individual orders.These capabilities provide a practical foundation for Steel Processing and Fabrication Services and Custom Steel Cutting Services. Rather than purchasing standard materials and arranging separate processing elsewhere, buyers can coordinate product sourcing and customized fabrication within the same industrial market.The company's reported quality management procedures include inbound and outbound inspections, material traceability, mill test reports accompanying shipments and first-article inspections for critical components. Optional third-party testing can be arranged through SGS and VB. The processing operation is reported to hold ISO 9001 certification, while products can be supplied according to GB, ASTM, EN and JIS requirements, subject to confirmation of the applicable grade and tolerances in each contract.River-Sea Logistics and Export CoordinationLogistics is another important part of the market's operating model. According to the company, the site has 35 inland berths designed for vessels of up to 1,000 metric tons and more than 300 gantry cranes. More than 60% of its cargo reportedly moves by barge.Its location behind the Beijing–Hangzhou Grand Canal provides access to river-sea transportation networks connecting with Shanghai Yangshan and Ningbo-Zhoushan port areas. The company reports that these routes can reduce transportation costs compared with conventional trucking.For international orders, the market provides export coordination through an in-house service team. Its stated services include export documentation, container loading, less-than-container-load (LCL) consolidation, customs procedures, settlement and trade finance subject to approval.The company reports an export ratio of approximately 20%, with overseas purchasing delegations visiting in August 2026 from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan, Iraq and Tanzania. A company-reported case involving merchant Ticun Steel records approximately 2,000 metric tons of exports in August 2026 following procurement matching and coordination on specifications, quality and delivery.Flexible Order Quantities for Different Procurement NeedsThe market's commercial model is particularly relevant to buyers handling mixed specifications, smaller quantities and time-sensitive orders. According to the company, spot inventory can be purchased with a minimum order quantity of one piece or one bundle. LCL arrangements and mixed-specification orders are also supported.Payment options include T/T, L/C and D/P, subject to the applicable transaction arrangements. The company also specifies certain commercial boundaries: it does not undertake single-grade contracts of 10,000 metric tons or more, and first orders require prepayment.These conditions help define the platform's target applications. It is positioned toward small quantity steel procurement, mixed-product purchasing and urgent replenishment rather than very large single-grade mill contracts.The company's 2026 market-wide throughput target is 16 million metric tons. This figure refers to the throughput target of the entire market, not the operating company's revenue. The operator also reports National 5A-Class Logistics Enterprise status and National Demonstration Logistics Park recognition.Taken together, its physical inventory, merchant network, processing infrastructure, warehousing and river-sea logistics provide a combination of services relevant to global steel sourcing solutions. Its integrated park model is particularly applicable to buyers seeking to coordinate sourcing, processing and export delivery through one procurement location.Ouyeel Cloud CommerceOuyeel Cloud Commerce, operated by Ouyeel Cloud Commerce Co., Ltd., is an established digital platform in China's steel industry, connecting steel mills, distributors, end users and supporting service providers through online trading and supply chain services. Its business covers steel transactions, warehousing, transportation, processing and digital supply chain coordination, providing an integrated approach to industrial procurement. The platform has developed services connecting online transactions with physical steel resources and logistics networks. Following its 2026 announcement regarding adjustments to certain marketplace spot-trading services, its current transaction arrangements should be considered according to the specific seller category and business model. Its development reflects the role of digital platforms in China's evolving steel procurement and supply chain market.Zhaogang GroupZhaogang Group is a China-based digital steel trading and industrial supply chain service provider established in 2012 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in March 2025. Its business covers online steel transactions, intelligent supply chain services, logistics, warehousing, processing and digital technology solutions, connecting suppliers and buyers across different industrial sectors. The group has also expanded its international operations, providing Chinese industrial product procurement, local trading and supply chain services to overseas customers in markets including the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Through its combination of digital procurement, supplier resources and supporting logistics services, Zhaogang Group represents an established model of a B2B Steel Trading Platform serving domestic and international sourcing requirements.ZhonggangwangZhonggangwang, operated by Henan ZhongGangWang Technology Group Co., Ltd., is an industrial internet platform established in 2009 and headquartered in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. Its business focuses on steel industry information services and online transactions, with services covering spot inventory searches, procurement bidding, centralized purchasing and distribution, logistics coordination and digital supply chain solutions. The company connects upstream and downstream steel industry participants through its online platform, supporting product sourcing, supplier matching and centralized procurement across multiple steel categories, including hot-rolled steel, structural steel, welded steel pipes and stainless steel. Its combination of industrial data, digital trading and procurement services makes Zhonggangwang a relevant participant in China's online steel marketplace and integrated steel sourcing sector.Baosteel OnlineBaosteel Online is the official online sales and transaction platform associated with Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (Baosteel), providing digital access to a broad portfolio of steel products, including hot-rolled steel, cold-rolled sheet, galvanized steel, prepainted steel, electrical steel, heavy plate, pipe and tube, bar and wire rod, stainless steel and special steel. Its platform functions include product inquiries, contract management, invoice services, certification information and shipment-related operations, while its sales network covers domestic and selected international markets through channels such as Baosteel Europe, Baosteel America and Baosteel Singapore. By connecting online procurement with the manufacturer's product and sales network, Baosteel Online provides an additional channel for industrial buyers seeking established steel product resources and manufacturer-linked procurement services.Comparing Different Models of Global Steel ProcurementThe five platforms illustrate several approaches to the development of China's steel procurement industry.Zhejiang Deqing International Steel Market emphasizes physical inventory, in-park processing, river-sea logistics and export coordination. Its operating model is relevant to buyers requiring multiple steel specifications, custom processing and flexible order quantities.Ouyeel Cloud Commerce represents a digital steel trading and supply chain service model that connects online transactions with supporting industrial resources. Zhaogang Group combines digital trading with logistics, warehousing, processing and international supply chain services. Zhonggangwang focuses on industrial internet applications, steel trading, procurement matching and centralized distribution. Baosteel Online provides manufacturer-linked access to a broad range of steel products and transaction services.These differences matter when evaluating a One-Stop Metal Procurement Platform. Not every platform performs every stage of procurement directly. Some operate physical trading and processing facilities, while others coordinate suppliers, manufacturers and service partners through digital systems.For buyers, the most important considerations remain the contracting entity, actual inventory availability, product specifications, inspection documentation, processing responsibilities, transportation arrangements and export procedures.Supporting More Integrated International Steel ProcurementThe development of China's steel trading platforms reflects a broader shift toward integrated procurement and supply chain coordination. Buyers increasingly require access to multiple product categories, flexible processing, transparent transaction procedures and more predictable delivery arrangements.A capable Global Steel Procurement Platform can help connect these requirements through a combination of online sourcing, physical inventory, processing services and logistics coordination. For smaller orders, mixed specifications and customized materials, the availability of integrated services can be particularly valuable. For large industrial projects, direct mill access and clearly defined supply commitments remain equally important.The five platforms reviewed here offer different procurement approaches, from physical steel market operations to digital marketplaces and manufacturer-linked sales channels. Zhejiang Deqing International Steel Market stands out in the supplied operating information for its combination of spot inventory, in-park processing, river-sea transportation and export coordination, while the other platforms represent established digital trading and manufacturer-linked procurement channels.For international buyers, selecting the right partner ultimately depends on matching the platform's documented capabilities with the project's product requirements, order volume, delivery schedule and cross-border supply chain needs.

Shen Jiahui

Zhejiang Deqing International Steel Market Co., Ltd.

+ +86 133-6228-0689

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Five Reputable One-Stop Steel Procurement Platforms in China 2026: Advancing Global Supply Chain Integration News Provided By Htnxt November 27, 2026, 09:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.