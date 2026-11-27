TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the November 30, 2026 application deadline for the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Industrial Development Administration's "Industrial Competitiveness Enhancement - R&D Transformation Support" individual grant program, the consulting team at Yours International Brand Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Yours") announced today that it is offering advisory services to interested SME manufacturers. These services include current status assessment, policy alignment, proposal planning, and financial estimation, helping enterprises translate their low-carbon and smart manufacturing needs into R&D transformation plans that align with key evaluation criteria.Subsidy Highlights: Applications Accepted Until November 30, or Until Funds Are ExhaustedAccording to the application guidelines published by the Industrial Development Administration of the MOEA, applications for this individual grant program must be submitted online. The deadline is November 30, 2026, at 18:00, or until the budget is fully allocated, in which case the organizer may announce an early closure. The maximum grant amount per project is NT$5 million, which cannot exceed 50% of the total project budget, and must be less than the applicant's self-funded amount. Eligible applicants are small and medium-sized manufacturers holding a valid factory registration who are directly or indirectly affected by new U.S. tariff policies, as well as qualified related technical service providers. Grant targets must involve uncompleted R&D transformation projects, covering dual-axis transformation areas such as energy conservation, carbon reduction, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud technologies. Applicants must provide supporting evidence of the impact, with all eligibility criteria and regulations subject to official announcements by the governing authority.Rising Carbon Costs and Policy ResourcesThe transformation timelines for SMEs are simultaneously affected by domestic and international policies. The EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) entered its definitive period on January 1, 2026, requiring importers to complete reporting and surrender CBAM certificates by 2027. Taiwan's carbon fee will be levied starting in 2026, with a standard rate of NT$300 per metric ton, and the Ministry of Environment plans to increase this to between NT$1,200 and NT$1,800 per metric ton after 2030. Although the initial carbon fee targets large emitters with annual emissions of 2.5 million metric tons or more, carbon-fee-paying enterprises and EU buyers have begun requiring upstream suppliers to provide carbon emission data, indirectly impacting SMEs.On the policy front, the Executive Yuan approved draft amendments to the "Statute for the Development and Transformation of Small and Medium Enterprises" on October 8, 2026. The draft outlines an additional NT$100 billion investment over the next eight years and comprehensively increases R&D investment tax credits. The draft will be submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review, and implementation details will depend on the final legislative outcome.Yours Service Offerings: From Data Assessment to Proposal PlanningYours stated that based on consulting experience, proposals are more likely to meet review criteria regarding rationality, feasibility, and effectiveness if companies measure current data-such as yield rate, equipment overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), and unit energy consumption-before applying, presenting expected benefits through quantifiable indicators. Yours' advisory services include:Current Status Assessment: Organising orders, manufacturing processes, equipment, and energy usage to establish measurable baselines.Policy Alignment: Matching appropriate government subsidies and advisory resources based on enterprise size, industry sector, and transformation goals.Proposal Planning: Assisting in writing R&D transformation proposals that integrate low-carbon and smart manufacturing needs.Financial Estimation: Evaluating self-funded amounts, cash flow, and investment payback periods.In a smart manufacturing case study, rubber products manufacturer Jinyu Industry achieved an increase in production yield from 95% to 99.96% and improved Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE) from 68.4% to 84.6% after completing a one-year advisory project. E-bike parts maker Jiada Enterprise utilized process data collection and machine learning models to raise yield rates from 91% to 99%.Yours stated: "Carbon fees and carbon tariffs are prompting SMEs to pay attention to energy and production data, while the government is releasing subsidies and incentive resources. If enterprises first consolidate their current data and then align with appropriate policy tools, their transformation investments will be much more efficient."About YoursYours International Brand Co., Ltd. (YOURS Inc.) is headquartered in Taichung City. As a brand and smart integration consulting firm, it has long assisted Taiwanese SMEs and traditional industries by providing services in government grant application assistance, smart manufacturing and low-carbon transformation advisory, financial planning, and brand marketing. Yours' official website features a knowledge-sharing section that regularly publishes column articles on smart manufacturing, carbon management, and government subsidies.Media Contact InformationYours International Brand Co., Ltd. Line ID: yours.270 Tel: (04) 2254-3553 Address: 20F.-9, No. 213, Chaofu Rd., Xitun Dist., Taichung City 407, Taiwan Official Website:

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ChoozMo AaaS Platform

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MOEA R&D Transformation Subsidy Closes Nov. 30; Yours Consulting Assists SMEs with Low-Carbon, Smart Manufacturing Plans News Provided By ChoozMo inc. November 27, 2026, 09:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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