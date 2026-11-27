Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® achieves Disability:IN Service-Disabled Veteran Disability-Owned Business (SDV-DOBE) certification, strengthening its commitment to supplier diversity, disability inclusion and veteran entrepreneurship.

Official Disability:IN Service-Disabled Veteran Disability-Owned Business (SDV-DOBE) certification seal recognizing Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® as a certified diverse supplier through Disability:IN's Supplier Inclusion program.

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®, creator of the KnowledgeRootsTM Enterprise Maturity FrameworkTM and innovative enterprise Knowledge Management solutions that help organizations strengthen governance, organizational learning, process excellence, and

Certification strengthens supplier diversity positioning and expands opportunities for corporate partnerships, teaming and subcontracting.

- Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder & CEO, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCis proud to announce that it has achieved certification as a Service-Disabled Veteran Disability-Owned Business (SDV-DOBE) through Disability\:IN's Supplier Inclusion program.This nationally recognized certification represents another significant milestone in the company's commitment to veteran entrepreneurship, disability inclusion, supplier diversity and professional services excellence.The Disability\:IN Supplier Inclusion program certifies disability-owned business enterprises, including service-disabled and veteran disability-owned businesses, and connects them with organizations seeking to strengthen their supply chains through supplier inclusion.“Receiving Disability\:IN certification represents more than another business credential. As a retired United States Air Force veteran and entrepreneur, I understand the importance of creating meaningful opportunities for veterans and individuals with disabilities. This certification strengthens our ability to establish strategic partnerships, contribute to inclusive supply chains and deliver innovative solutions that support organizational performance and mission success,” said Asha Aziza Peterson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCExpanding Supplier Diversity CredentialsThe Disability\:IN certification complements the company's existing portfolio of federal, state, local and nationally recognized supplier diversity certifications, including:- SBA Certified SDVOSB, VOSB and WOSB- NMSDC Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)- WBENC Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE & WOSB)- NVBDC Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB)- NaVOBA Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise (SDVBE)- Maryland Veteran-Owned Small Business Enterprise (VSBE)- Prince George's County Certified County-Based Small Business (CBSB)- Disability\:IN Certified Service-Disabled Veteran Disabled-Owned Business Enterprise (SDV-DOBE)The company is also a graduate of the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP).These credentials strengthen the company's positioning for strategic teaming, subcontracting and corporate supplier partnership opportunities across government and commercial markets.About Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCFounded in 2022 and headquartered in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCis a service-disabled veteran-owned, woman-owned, minority-owned and disability-owned professional services and consulting firm.The company's core capabilities include Knowledge Management, Enterprise IntelligenceTM, AI Readiness and Governance, AI Engineering and Development, AI Agent Development, Business Process Improvement, Workflow Automation, Information Governance, Data Analytics and Digital Modernization.Through its professional services and proprietary KnowledgeRootsTM methodologies, the company helps organizations reduce Knowledge DebtTM, preserve institutional knowledge, improve operational effectiveness and prepare for sustainable artificial intelligence adoption.Collaborative Shared Technologies LLCwelcomes strategic teaming, subcontracting and corporate supplier partnership opportunities.Learn more atAbout Disability\:INDisability\:IN is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Disability\:IN partners with leading companies and drives progress through initiatives, tools, and expertise that deliver long-term business impact.Learn more at .

Asha Aziza Peterson

Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC®

+1 2023362048

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Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC® Achieves Disability:IN SDV-DOBE Certification News Provided By Collaborative Shared Technologies LLC November 27, 2026, 09:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Human Rights, IT Industry, Military Industry



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