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Explore FutureATT's SMT production automation, material storage, labeling, counting, factory logistics, MiniLoad ASRS and software integration.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FutureATT SMT Storage SolutionsExplore FutureATT's SMT production automation, material storage, labeling, counting, factory logistics, MiniLoad ASRS and software integration.Company Profile Products and Project ExperienceXiamen Future Att Technology Co., Ltd. (FutureATT) provides equipment and integrated solutions for electronic-component material management.Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian, China, FutureATT's portfolio covers SMT production automation, SMT material storage and management, factory intralogistics, MiniLoad ASRS, and industrial software and system integration.FutureATT serves 500 customers, including semiconductor manufacturers, electronic component distributors and electronics manufacturers. Its equipment and software connect incoming material identification with storage, work-order preparation, production delivery, tape splicing, residual counting and return to stock.FutureATT | SMT Material Flow AutomationCompany ProfileThe following corporate figures are supplied by FutureATT:- Legal name: Xiamen Future Att Technology Co., Ltd.- Founded: 2018.- Headquarters: Jimei District, Xiamen, Fujian, China.- Factory area: 3,500 m2.- Employees: Approximately 100.- Engineering and technical personnel: Approximately 70% of the workforce.- Annual equipment output: 2,000 units.- Intellectual property: More than 120 patents and software copyrights.- Customer base: 500 customers.- Markets served: Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America.These company-level figures describe FutureATT's reported business scale. Individual equipment specifications and project capacities are defined separately.A Connected SMT Material WorkflowElectronic components pass through several operations before and after production. Consistent material identities, location records, quantities and status information help these operations work together.FutureATT's material workflow covers:- Incoming material identification and labeling.- Storage and inventory management.- Work-order material preparation.- Delivery to the SMT production line.- Carrier-tape splicing.- Production use and material return.- Residual component counting.- Return to stock.The equipment performs different functions at each stage. Software connects material records, work orders, equipment tasks and inventory transactions within the agreed project scope.1 SMT Production AutomationSMT Automatic Splicing MachineSMT Automatic Splicing Machine is used for carrier-tape joining during SMT production.It joins replacement tape to the existing tape, helping reduce manual splicing work and interruptions associated with material changeovers. Tape compatibility, material verification and the joining process follow the selected complete model.This production-side operation takes place after material preparation and delivery to the SMT line.SMT Incoming Material StationSMT Incoming Material Station reads supplier material information, applies configured conversion rules and creates internal material identity records.In semi-automatic operation, the equipment reads material information and prints labels for an operator to apply, followed by verification according to the selected model.For electronics manufacturers, the purpose is to establish a material identity suited to the factory's own management rules and link the physical material to its internal records.Automatic SMT Reel Labeling SystemAutomatic SMT Reel Labeling System is automation equipment for electronic component material management.It automatically reads reel information, prints and applies labels, verifies label data and handles abnormal materials, establishing reel identities and binding them to material records.It is the fully automated upgrade of SMT Incoming Material Station.FutureATT can extend automatic labeling with rule-based sorting and integrate downstream packaging operations for the relevant customer requirements.Different Applications Across the Supply ChainSemiconductor manufacturers produce electronic components and may require reel labeling, sorting, vacuum packaging, cartoning and case packing for shipment and traceability.Electronic component distributors purchase and resell manufactured and packaged components. Their typical requirements are labeling and sorting. Some also require cartoning or case packing for shipment. Vacuum packaging is generally unnecessary for already packaged components.Electronics manufacturers mainly require semi-automatic or automatic labeling, verification and sorting to establish internal material identities for incoming components.Labeling efficiency is normally expressed as the time required to label one reel. For a labeling robot, the stated cycle should identify the label-pickup and application process. Barcode-reading time, sorting throughput and packaging cycles are separate measurements.X-Ray Component CounterX-Ray Component Counter uses X-Ray imaging and recognition algorithms to count electronic components without unwinding the carrier tape.Applications include incoming quantity verification, inventory counting, production-return quantity updates and return-to-stock management.Semi-automatic configurationsWLAT-XMT450-01 and WLAT-XMT960-01 support 7–15 inch reels or flat materials of equivalent size, with a material height of 5–70 mm.WLAT-XMT450-01 uses a single-station fixture. WLAT-XMT960-01 uses two alternating stations. Operators load and unload reels and apply the printed labels.Automatic configurationWLAT-XAT500-02 supports 7–15 inch reels, with a material height of 8–60 mm and reel weight below 3 kg. Its specified automatic-handling range excludes soft reels and paper reels.WLAT-XAT500-02 automates internal fixture transfer, reel feeding, counting, label application, verification and unloading. Operators prepare and remove the fixtures unless additional project automation covers those tasks.Counting capability and automatic-loading compatibility are assessed separately. Requirements involving sealed bags or other packaging need a documented compatibility specification for the selected complete model.2 SMT Material Storage and ManagementSMT Smart TowerSMT Smart Tower is a compact automated line-side storage system for SMT production sites. It stores and manages 7–15 inch SMD reels and irregularly shaped materials in standardized storage containers. The system assigns each container to a storage location, bringing different material types into a managed storage structure.With an approximately 6 m2 footprint, SMT Smart Tower is expected to provide approximately 5,000 storage locations for material storage and rapid circulation near production lines. The location count is a planning estimate, not a guaranteed reel count.SMT Smart Tower has a standardized body with the loading port and outbound sorting port fixed on the left. Its expandable architecture supports extension to the right or upward as storage demand grows, including expansion after delivery. The configuration should account for the site's available expansion space and required capacity.SMT Smart WarehouseSMT Smart Warehouse is a large-scale automated material storage and management system for SMT electronics manufacturing. It provides standardized storage for 7–15 inch SMD reels and customized storage for packaged materials and other material types. Automated storage and retrieval mechanisms work with warehouse management software to handle inbound materials, assign locations, store materials centrally, retrieve them on demand and verify outbound materials.SMT Smart Warehouse uses a project-specific modular design. During initial project design, FutureATT determines the warehouse structure, module combinations, width, storage capacity and handling interfaces from the available space, material requirements, production processes and logistics routes. The project-configured structure can reach 25 m in length and 6 m in height.Front and rear inbound and outbound interfaces can be configured for the site. SMT Smart Warehouse can integrate with labeling equipment, conveyors, robots for placing materials, Mobile Smart Rack and AGV transport. The module configuration, layout and overall storage scale are determined during project design and delivered as one engineered system. After delivery, the warehouse structure and overall storage scale are fixed and do not support later physical expansion. Future production and inventory requirements must therefore be included in the initial capacity plan.Through the agreed IWMCS, IWMS and ERP, MES or WMS interfaces, automated storage can exchange material, inventory and task data with the factory's information systems. Any temperature or humidity monitoring and active environmental control must be specified separately for the selected equipment.Guided Manual Storage SMT Smart RackSMT Smart Rack provides digitally managed reel locations and pick-to-light for manual picking.For reel-storage configurations, infrared through-beam sensors detect placement and removal. Scanning or task binding links reel identity to its storage location.Configured software supports inventory queries, FIFO, work-order kitting, picking and traceability. Operators perform the physical placement and retrieval.For large EMS operations with frequent line changes and high picking demand, SMT Smart Tower or SMT Smart Warehouse should be evaluated against the required automatic handling workload.SMT Smart Rack can support designated storage areas and pick-to-light for manual picking within larger integrated projects.3 Factory IntralogisticsFutureATT connects material storage with production through Mobile Smart Rack, AGV, AMR, robots, conveyors and overhead-trolley transport, according to the project scope.Mobile Smart Rack supports material preparation and transportation between the warehouse, kitting area and SMT production line.Work orders or production tasks can trigger material preparation and delivery. The selected logistics configuration follows the required routes, delivery frequency, equipment interfaces and handover points.The workflow connects:Warehouse → work-order preparation → delivery to the SMT line → carrier-tape splicing → production use and material return → residual counting → return to stock.SMT Automatic Splicing Machine supports the production tape-joining operation after materials reach the SMT line.4 MiniLoad ASRSMiniLoad ASRS is an automated storage and retrieval system primarily used for raw materials and semi-finished goods. Storage bins or other suitable carriers are selected for the materials being handled.It combines storage structures, automated handling equipment, conveyors and software for receiving, storage, picking, outbound handling and delivery.MiniLoad ASRS can form part of an integrated factory storage and logistics solution. Bin-based storage and direct SMT reel handling are specified separately.5 Industrial Software and System IntegrationFutureATT develops IWMCS, IWMS and equipment-control and dispatch software in-house.The deployed modules connect material information, storage locations, inventory status, work orders, equipment tasks and logistics tasks.API, Web Service or project-defined interfaces exchange data with customer ERP, MES and WMS systems. FutureATT's supplied company information includes integration experience in SAP and other ERP, MES and WMS environments.Each project defines:- Material and inventory data ownership.- Task creation and dispatch responsibilities.- Equipment execution feedback.- Inventory-update rules.- Interface error handling and recovery.- Acceptance tests for the agreed workflows.The objective is to maintain identifiable materials, queryable locations, verified quantities, trackable status and traceable operations across the delivered scope.Enterprise Qualifications and InnovationFutureATT has received enterprise qualifications and honors including National High-Tech Enterprise, Technology Little Giant Enterprise, Specialized and Innovative SME, and Gazelle Enterprise.These qualifications recognize aspects of technology development, product innovation, industrialization and business growth.FutureATT's founder has also received Forbes 30 Under 30 China and Hurun China Under 30 Entrepreneur Pioneers honors.Enterprise qualifications and founder honors are presented separately from management-system certification and equipment-related licensing.Management-System Certification and LicensingFutureATT's supplied company records include:ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System CertificationCertificate number: 06524Q02036R0M.The stated scope covers artificial-intelligence application software development and the research, development and manufacturing of non-standard automated packaging equipment, non-standard automated three-dimensional storage equipment and intelligent industrial robots.ISO 14001 Environmental Management System CertificationFutureATT also holds ISO 14001 environmental management system certification.ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System CertificationFutureATT also holds ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management system certification.Radiation Safety LicenseReference: Fujian Environmental Radiation Certificate [D0339].The stated scope covers production, sale and use of Class III radiation devices.The applicable certificate or licence documents, scope and current status should be confirmed for the company and equipment included in the procurement.Project ExperienceChangjiang Automotive ElectronicsThe Changjiang Automotive Electronics project comprises four linked storage units, each with a capacity of 30,000 reels, providing a total project capacity of 120,000 reels.The project combines storage with X-Ray Component Counter and AGV-based material handling.These capacity figures apply to this project configuration and are not universal ratings for every product.UAESFor UAES, FutureATT configured four SMT Smart Warehouse units over 6 m high, integrated with an overhead-trolley transport system, inbound and outbound sorting conveyors and software. The height is specific to the UAES project configuration.The system coordinates automated storage, inbound and outbound handling, sorting and material distribution across designated production areas. The UAES project height should be distinguished from the current general SMT Smart Warehouse configuration described above.Foxconn Material Storage and Production SupplyFor Foxconn, FutureATT connects semi-automatic labeling, automated storage, work-order preparation, AGV transport and residual counting in a coordinated material-management workflow.At receiving, SMT Incoming Material Station supports semi-automatic labeling to establish the internal material identity. AGV transport then delivers the materials to SMT Smart Warehouse for storage.When a work order is issued, SMT Smart Warehouse retrieves the required materials. A robot places the materials onto Mobile Smart Rack. Operators then complete the material kit using SMT Smart Rack before AGV transport delivers the prepared materials to the production line.After production, a semi-automatic X-Ray Component Counter counts the returned materials. AGV transport delivers the counted materials back to SMT Smart Warehouse for re-entry into inventory.This project combines automated handling with operator-assisted labeling, kitting and counting operations. Its described scope is FutureATT | SMT Smart storage solution.Electronics Manufacturing and EMS ProjectsFutureATT's project records cover combinations of SMT Smart Rack, Automatic SMT Reel Labeling System, X-Ray Component Counter, automated storage and internal logistics.The equipment and software scope differs by site. These deployments form part of FutureATT's broader capabilities across production automation, material storage and management, factory intralogistics, MiniLoad ASRS, and system integration.Defining a Project ConfigurationA project proposal should identify the complete equipment models, material compatibility, operating workflow and integration responsibilities.Material requirementsConfirm reel diameters, thicknesses, weights, packaging forms, inventory volume and other material carriers.Capacity and throughputDefine usable storage capacity, expected growth, peak inbound and outbound demand and work-order preparation requirements. SMT Smart Tower supports later extension to the right or upward. SMT Smart Warehouse requires future capacity needs to be included in the initial project design because its delivered structure and overall storage scale cannot be physically expanded.Operating responsibilitiesIdentify which tasks are automatic and which require operators, including replenishment, fixture preparation, material collection and exception handling.Software interfacesAgree on material records, inventory ownership, task responsibilities, execution feedback and exception handling.Acceptance and serviceDefine representative material samples, test methods, acceptance criteria, installation checks, training and support arrangements.Phased deployment can introduce separate equipment and software modules over time, with defined interfaces for each stage. SMT Smart Tower expansion requires suitable space and configuration. An already delivered SMT Smart Warehouse does not support later physical expansion of its structure or overall storage scale.Company InformationXiamen Future Att Technology Co., Ltd. (FutureATT)Website:Email:...Tel / WhatsApp: +86 18060040000Address: Room 102-2, No. 8-9, Jinhui West Road, Guankou Town, Jimei District, Xiamen, Fujian, China

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FutureATT SMT Storage Solutions: Company Profile, Products and Project Experience News Provided By Htnxt November 27, 2026, 09:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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