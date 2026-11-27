The annual payment option offers a 50% discount, giving agencies a branded accessibility service for client websites.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AccessPro has launched a white-label reseller program priced at $9.99 per month, with a 50% discount for annual payment. The program allows agencies, web developers and freelancers to offer AccessPro's website accessibility toolbar under their own branding.The launch gives website service providers a recurring subscription offering they can incorporate into client relationships. Through AccessPro's centralized dashboard, partners can manage client licenses, adding, adjusting or removing them as their portfolios change. White-label customization lets resellers present the service under their agency's identity.The toolbar gives website visitors control over how they read and view content. Features include font-size and spacing adjustments, contrast settings, text-to-speech, dyslexia-friendly fonts and animation controls. AI-generated image descriptions and a reading mask provide additional browsing options. AccessPro supports WordPress, Shopify, Wix and Squarespace.Partner onboarding involves creating an agency profile, adding a client's website and deploying the plugin. Documentation, video tutorials and frequently asked questions are available through the partner dashboard to support implementation and client service.AccessPro describes its toolbar as a user-facing accessibility layer that complements technical website improvements. The company states that full WCAG conformance requires source-code remediation alongside browsing controls, and its partner team offers manual remediation services for clients requiring that work.Agencies interested in the launch pricing and annual payment discount can contact AccessPro for enrollment details.About AccessProAccessPro develops website accessibility software that helps visitors customize their browsing experience. Its white-label partner program enables agencies and developers to deliver accessibility tools while managing licenses across client websites.Media Contact:Address: 1919 Lawrence Ave Suite 203Scarborough, ON, M1R 2Y6,CanadaWebsite:

AccessPro

AccessPro

+1 647-492-5689

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AccessPro Launches White-Label Reseller Program at $9.99 a Month News Provided By Qode Media SEO Toronto November 27, 2026, 09:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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