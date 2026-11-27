MENAFN - EIN Presswire) GOODYEAR, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yiting Hong, a logistics manager at The Antigua Group, examines how predictive modeling can help warehouse operators plan capacity as inventory and shipment volumes change. Her study, published Jan. 29, 2026, in Engineering Advances, connects demand forecasting with decisions about storage space, operating costs and energy use.The study, "Research on Warehouse Capacity Optimization Methods Based on Predictive Modeling," addresses a planning challenge: incoming shipments, outgoing orders and inventory changes affect how much space will be needed and when. It combines time series analysis and machine learning with an optimization process that balances competing operational objectives, using forecasts to guide capacity allocation as conditions change.In the paper's European warehouse experimental scenario, simulations compare capacity allocation under peak, steady and low-load conditions. The study reports storage utilization approximately 15% higher than static allocation under high-load conditions and an average 12% reduction in energy consumption under low-load conditions.A feedback process is central to the approach. Updated operating information is used to recalibrate forecasts and revise resource allocation. Proposed allocations are evaluated against storage and operating constraints, including total capacity, rack load limits and scheduling windows. By connecting forecasts to these physical and operational requirements, the framework helps compare allocation plans before expected inventory movements occur.Hong's professional responsibilities place her in the daily coordination work surrounding those decisions. She has served as a logistics manager at Antigua in Peoria since February 2023. The company markets apparel for golf, licensed sports and corporate customers, with both core products and seasonal collections. That product mix shapes her work on inventory arrivals, warehouse space and seasonal planning.Her duties include maintaining delivery information, tracking container arrivals and flagging delays so warehouse plans can be adjusted. She coordinates with warehouse teams as shipment timing changes and supports space planning for existing products, new styles and holiday merchandise. These tasks connect purchasing schedules with physical storage requirements: a change in arrival timing can affect receiving arrangements and the space available for other inventory.Hong also manages licensed heat-seal logo inventory, including usage forecasts, purchasing plans and purchase-order tracking. She coordinates seasonal sales samples and participates in reviews involving third-party logistics providers. These responsibilities span different planning horizons. Shipment tracking concerns goods already in transit, while purchasing and seasonal preparation require decisions about future needs, reflecting the forecasting and allocation questions examined in her research.She also works with accounting and receiving teams to resolve discrepancies involving invoices, receiving records, labels and vendor chargebacks, helping maintain consistency between operational and financial records.Before joining Antigua, Hong worked as a purchasing specialist at Healthcare Arizona LLC, a mattress manufacturer, from November 2020 to February 2023. She handled supplier inquiries, purchase orders, goods receipts and inventory replenishment, coordinating with vendors and internal teams. Her responsibilities included reviewing quality, pricing and delivery terms, coordinating returns and communicating with global headquarters and factories. She also monitored consumable stock and reorder needs and prepared weekly vendor payment proposals.Her research extends to the computing systems that support analytical decisions. A 2025 paper in Advances in Computer and Communication examines the architecture of an online business simulation platform, including distributing tasks across computing resources and managing data exchanges. The work considers how a system can process multiple simulation tasks while monitoring workload and response times, offering an infrastructure perspective on business modeling.Other publications examine how analytical collaboration interacts with privacy. Her 2025 federated graph neural network paper proposes an approach to analyzing relationships across enterprises while keeping source data local. A 2026 differential privacy study focuses on location data and user preferences, examining the balance between privacy protection and analytical usefulness. Together, these studies extend her research from warehouse forecasting to distributed data processing and privacy-preserving analytics.Hong also holds two Chinese software copyright registrations: Intelligent Warehouse Optimization Decision Software V1.0, Registration No. 2025SR2426120, and Data Insight Supply Chain Risk Management Platform V1.0, Registration No. 2025SR2424593. Both registrations are dated Dec. 16, 2025. The software projects focus on warehouse optimization and supply chain risk management.Hong earned a Master of Science in Business Analytics in 2020 and bachelor's degrees in Business Data Analytics and Supply Chain Management in 2019 from Arizona State University. Her work connects that analytical training with the practical demands of purchasing, shipment coordination and storage planning, while her research examines how changing business information can guide capacity decisions.

Screna Team

Screna AI

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Yiting Hong Examines Predictive Planning for Warehouse Capacity News Provided By Screna AI November 27, 2026, 09:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Science, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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