Attaullah Tarar made the remarks during an interview with Geo News on Thursday, November 26, saying the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) must decide whether he stands with Pakistan or Afghanistan and the Taliban. He also accused Fazlur Rehman of behaving like an armed group and urged him to step back from confrontation and pursue political dialogue.

According to Geo News, Tarar alleged that Fazlur Rehman's recent statements and conduct had created the impression that he was seeking a confrontation with the government. The minister said political disagreements should not develop into a narrative supporting Afghanistan at Pakistan's expense.

Tarar also criticised the JUI-F's call for protests and road blockades, arguing that disrupting public movement would not resolve political disputes. He said negotiations remained possible if the party avoided blocking highways and maintained channels of communication with the government.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the government and JUI-F following restrictions imposed on the party's leadership and its planned gathering in Sargodha.

According to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper on Friday, November 27, Fazlur Rehman was among nine JUI-F leaders barred from entering, residing in or remaining in Sargodha for 30 days under a public-order notification issued by the district administration. The restrictions took effect on November 25.

The measures triggered protests by JUI-F supporters in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. Dawn reported that demonstrators blocked or disrupted important transport routes connecting the province with Punjab, while authorities increased security and surveillance along several crossings.

Fazlur Rehman has accused the federal government of restricting his movement and preventing him from travelling to Sargodha to address the planned gathering. Despite the restrictions, he had vowed to proceed with the protest. He has also criticised the central government over provincial rights and its political decisions concerning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The dispute has added to tensions between Islamabad and the JUI-F leadership, which has repeatedly criticised Pakistan's approach towards Afghanistan and opposed resolving disagreements with the Taliban through military confrontation.

Fazlur Rehman has advocated dialogue to ease tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, his positions on the issue have drawn criticism from some Pakistani officials, who accuse him of taking a stance favourable to the Kabul administration.

The JUI-F leader, a prominent religious and political figure in Pakistan, is also widely known as the“spiritual father of the Taliban” because of his historical religious and political connections with the movement.