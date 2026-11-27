MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Uttar Pradesh president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over its election manifesto, questioning the credibility of its promises and accusing the party of hypocrisy.

Speaking to reporters, Chaudhary said there is a significant difference between releasing a manifesto and actually implementing its promises.

Taking a swipe at the SP's commitments, he remarked that the manifesto makes him laugh, particularly because the party is now talking about curbing criminals and mafia activities despite such elements allegedly flourishing during its tenure in power.

Using a Hindi proverb to underscore his criticism, Chaudhary said the SP's stance reminded him of the saying, "After committing countless misdeeds, one seeks redemption," suggesting that the party's claims lack credibility.

"People of Uttar Pradesh are well aware of the SP's track record and have witnessed its governance firsthand," he said. According to him, the party's emphasis on law and order in its manifesto reflects a growing realisation that public safety and governance are serious issues for society.

Chaudhary credited the BJP government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with strengthening law and order in the state. He claimed that previous governments, including that of the SP, had presided over an environment where criminals and mafia groups wielded considerable influence, whereas the current administration has taken firm action against them.

Questioning several of the SP's election promises, Chaudhary argued that voters have already seen the party's performance in government and are unlikely to be swayed by assurances alone. He also expressed doubts over the feasibility and sincerity of commitments made to employees, including the promise to restore the Old Pension Scheme.

The BJP leader further targeted the intent and reliability of the SP's manifesto, asserting that the people of Uttar Pradesh now understand the party well and will judge it based on its past record rather than its election promises.