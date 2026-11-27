MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Friday cleared the amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill, linked to the proposed delimitation and women reservation legislation.

This paves the way for an increase in the legislative strength of the Lok Sabha, effectively taking it from the existing 543 to around 815 seats. Also, according to multiple TV reports, the increased strength of the Lower House will remain frozen for the next 25 years, i.e. till 2051.

The details or the contours of the delimitation bill are yet to be revealed, but reports suggest that the proportional share of all the states will be retained, to pacify the Opposition-ruled and Southern states, in particular, as they have repeatedly flagged getting treated 'unfairly' due to an increase in LS seats.

Being short of numbers, the BJP has been lobbying for support of many 'neutral and unaligned' parties for the delimitation legislation. Many parties, including the DMK, have raised concerns over alleged injustice to the Southern states due to a lower population ratio as compared to their Northern counterparts. The formula of a flat 50 per cent hike is seen as an attempt to address their concerns.

The cabinet approval comes just ahead of the special sitting of Parliament, beginning on November 30, where the government is expected to make a fresh push for allowing delimitation of constituencies and 33 per cent reservation for women in the legislative bodies, including the Lok Sabha.

The government is yet to reveal the agenda for the special sitting of Parliament, commencing from November 30, but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the newsmen today that "very important issues" will be taken up for discussion and also advised the Opposition to refrain from making "frivolous" statements.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is set to hold a huddle at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 11 a.m. on Saturday to strategise and chalk out its plan on opposing the proposed delimitation bill.

The Congress has sought participation of all opposition parties to devise a joint strategy against the Centre's fresh attempt to push the delimitation bill.

Earlier in the day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the delimitation move "BJP's biggest mistake", suggesting that it was being pushed to influence the elections in India's most populous state.

Notably, the delimitation bill, aiming to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 to around 850 seats, had fallen flat in April this year, as the Centre failed to muster a two-thirds majority.