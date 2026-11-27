MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and Ashoka University on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at deepening collaboration in research, training, data governance and capacity building to strengthen India's statistical ecosystem.

The agreement was signed in the national capital in the presence of MoSPI Secretary Saurabh Garg, Director General (Data Governance) Purnendu Kishore Banerjee, Ashoka University Dean Prachi Mishra and other senior officials.

R. Rajesh, Additional Director General of MoSPI's Capacity Development Division, and Sachin Sharma, Registrar of Ashoka University, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

"The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) and Ashoka University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on 27th November 2026," according to the official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Garg stressed the need for an overarching framework for collaboration that goes beyond training and applied research to include effective communication of research findings.

He said the partnership would help build a coherent and integrated approach to data management and governance, while fostering greater synergy between government institutions and academic organisations to promote innovation and strengthen the country's statistical system.

"These initiatives are expected to facilitate mutual exchange of knowledge, expertise and ideas in emerging areas of statistics and data governance, while encouraging research and the development and adoption of innovative statistical methodologies," the ministry said.

The MoU provides for cooperation in several areas, including faculty exchanges, exposure visits, collaborative research projects, sharing of academic resources and publications, and the organisation of joint seminars, conferences and workshops.

It also envisages customised short-term academic programmes aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills in statistics, data governance and related fields.

According to the ministry, the collaboration is expected to facilitate the exchange of expertise and ideas in emerging areas of statistics and data governance, encourage research, and support the development and adoption of innovative statistical methodologies.

Reena Singh, Deputy Director General at the National Statistical Systems Training Academy (NSSTA), who moderated the event, said the partnership would create a strong foundation for bringing together institutions with a common objective of advancing knowledge and strengthening institutional capacities for evidence-based policymaking.