MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) With the day-and-night protest by ASHA workers entering its 11th day on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has made an emotional appeal to the protesting workers to withdraw their agitation and return to work, saying he would humbly request them with folded hands but would not divide them.

Addressing the issue, Shivakumar said thousands of ASHA workers were messaging him, expressing their willingness to return to duty and appealing to him to facilitate their return. He said many of them addressed him as a brother and urged him to resolve the issue.

"I do not want to divide them, and I have done nothing till now. I am requesting them with all humility to please withdraw the agitation and return to work. You have come forward to render service. All of them are our children and sisters. We are concerned about them," he said.

The Chief Minister said he was aware of the difficulties faced by ASHA workers and the assurances given to them by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. He assured them he would speak to them and convene a meeting with everyone to arrive at a decision.

However, Shivakumar made it clear that he could not sign any fresh commitment merely because the protesting workers were insisting on it, adding that the government was acting in accordance with the promises made in the Congress manifesto.

"If you are stubborn and want me to give my signature, it is impossible. I will help you. I am aware of your difficulties, and we will do something," he said.

Appealing to the workers to end their protest, he said staging an agitation against the state government was not the right approach and urged them to resume their responsibilities.

Shivakumar also criticised BJP and JD(S) leaders for making statements on the issue, particularly Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and challenged them to focus on securing higher incentives from the Centre.

"I do not want to react to any NDA leaders. If they are concerned about ASHA workers, let them raise whatever funds they have to give them. The Central government has not increased even one rupee so far. Neither Kumaraswamy nor BJP leaders have any right to make statements in this regard. It is we who have increased their remuneration," he said.

He said he deliberately refrained from politicising the issue, pointing out that the ASHA scheme was launched during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Since it was a Congress initiative, the opposition was allegedly reluctant to speak about it, he added.

The Chief Minister further questioned why opposition leaders had not raised their voices demanding an increase in the Centre's contribution to ASHA workers' incentives.

"First, let the opposition focus on getting the incentives from the Central government increased. They have not even opened their mouths on this issue. Why?" he asked.

Reiterating that the government was concerned about the workers, Shivakumar said he had no objection to political parties continuing their political activities but maintained that there was no need to bring politics into the issue.