MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Amid reports that the DMK might extend support to the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday stated that whoever respects the Constitution cannot support this kind of "divisive agenda".

This comes after the Centre declared a Special Session of the Parliament from November 30 to December 3 to undertake "some very important business".

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal who is the Congress General Secretary, Organisation, said: "We are reaching out to everyone because I believe the DMK has always stood by the Constitution of India. Anyone who respects the Constitution cannot support this kind of divisive agenda. We will approach all opposition parties just as we did earlier."

Earlier in the day, the DMK said it would examine the proposed delimitation legislation before deciding its stand, with party spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan maintaining that the Central government must first make the details of the Bill public.

Later speaking to IANS, Elangovan cautioned that the Bill should not lead to a reduction in the percentage of Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu because the state has followed population control in the "right way".

Meanwhile, CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar clarified that his party, as well as other Left parties, are not in a position to support the Bill in its existing form.

"This Bill was defeated in April, and the positions taken by different political parties are in the public domain. If anyone wants to change or alter their position, they must explain why and what the logic behind that change is," he told IANS.

However, P Sandosh Kumar said that the CPI is in support of women's reservation in Parliament and Legislative Assemblies, which is also a part of the proposed Bill.

"We stand for women's reservation, and we actively participated in the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. Now, the question of its implementation remains. We support it, but the government should not link it to delimitation. If the government is sincere and serious, it should simply allocate 181 seats to women," he stated.

Earlier on Friday, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to manufacture a 'fraudulent two-thirds majority' in the Lok Sabha, alleging that its move amounted to an assault on the Constitution of India.

In a post on X, Ramesh said: "Unable to get the manufacturing industry moving, the Modi Govt is moving to manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha."

"This is an assault on the Constitution of India. It must and will be resisted with all might. The Indian National Congress has been clear and consistent," he added.