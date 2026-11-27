Advancing Peace And Security
As part of the African Union Commission's commitment to advancing peace and security across the continent, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), met with H.E. Mr. Abdiweli Mohamed Ali, Special Representative of the Chairperson to the Republic of South Sudan and Head of the AU Liaison Office in South Sudan.
Discussions focused on the AUC's support to strengthen democratic processes, promote dialogue, consolidate peace and advance stability in South Sudan.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
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