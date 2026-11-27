MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Friday reaffirmed America's commitment to freedom of navigation and cooperation on maritime security, energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals.

"Honored to represent our nation at the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting. I reaffirmed America's commitment to freedom of navigation and cooperation on maritime security, energy, infrastructure, and critical minerals. Open sea lanes are essential to global trade and prosperity," Gor posted on X after representing his country at the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting of Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in New Delhi on Friday.

The meeting is being held under India's IORA 2025-2027 chairship with the theme of is 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

The 23-member states of IORA are India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The 12 dialogue partners are China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Gor also held a meeting with Australia's Special Envoy for Indian Ocean Affairs Tim Watts on the sidelines of the IORA COM and noted that continued engagement through the Quad is important for both nations.

"Enjoyed meeting Australia's Special Envoy for Indian Ocean Affairs Tim Watts. Lots of common ground and opportunities ahead. Continued engagement through the Quad is greatly important to the United States and Australia," Gor posted on X following the meeting.

He also held a meeting with Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ritish Ramful, with discussions held on expanding bilateral cooperation, maritime security and coordination in the Indian Ocean. Gor termed the cooperation between the US and Mauritius "important" for keeping the Indian Ocean region secure.

Gor also met Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam to discuss maritime security, domain awareness and opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation.

"The Indian Ocean is central to our regional security and prosperity. Good meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam in New Delhi to discuss maritime security, domain awareness, and opportunities to deepen US-Maldives cooperation," he wrote on X.